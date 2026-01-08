Prep roundup: Mateia Eschenbacher scores 24 points for Ferris girls; Brendan Hughes leads Mt. Spokane to wrestling victory

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball and wrestling action.

Girls basketball

Ferris 65, Cheney 27: Mateia Eschenbacher scored 24 points, Brooke Chisholm added 15 and the visiting Saxons (5-7, 1-0) defeated the Blackhawks (3-9, 0-1).

Boys basketball

Cheney 63, Ferris 59: Kade Adderley scored 17 points, Juleon Horyst added 16 and the Blackhawks (8-4, 1-0) defeated the visiting Saxons (3-8, 0-1). Cole Floyd led Ferris with 20 points.

Boys wrestling

Central Valley 66, Lewis and Clark 21: Ashton Campbell (126), Cameron Blakesley (144), Titus DesRoches (157), Kaleb Klaus (190) and Skyler Harty (215) earned pins and the Bears topped the Tigers.

University 61, Shadle Park 10: Colton Roberts (120), Devin Stavenjord (132), Paxon Cunanan (150) and Isaiah Ramirez (157) earned pins and the Titans beat the Highlanders.

Mead 50, Cheney 15: Duane Leslie (175) and Joseph Mason (132) had pins and the Panthers defeated the Blackhawks.

Mt. Spokane 42, Ferris 40: Brendan Hughes (285) had winning pin for the visiting Wildcats over the Saxons.

Rogers 60, North Central 21: William Athos (175), Brandon Sanchez (215), Nicodemus Cross (285), Manuel Sebastian Lorenzo (132), Charles King (138), Ethan Sweeney (144) and Alijah Rhoades (165) earned pins and the Pirates beat the Wolfpack.

Clarkston 46, East Valley 36: Cameron Lavoie (120), Colby Valdez (126), Clayton Ockwell (132), Markus Ellenwood (285) had pins and the Bantams beat the Knights.

West Valley 48, Deer Park 27: Cohen Clark (144), Mason Matteson (175) and Logan Riley (285) earned pins and the Eagles topped the visiting Stags.

Girls wrestling

Cheney 57, Mead 30: Addison Lathrop (115), Jennifer Tian (120), Kaitlynn Moore (125), Jalisca Holmgren (130) and Paige McGee (135) earned pins and the Blackhawks topped the Panthers.

Ferris 36, Mt. Spokane 18: Sydney Didion (17) won by pin and the Saxons beat the Wildcats. Aleyiah Wakan (125) won by pin for Mt. Spokane.

Rogers 42, North Central 6: Makinley Therien (105) won by pin and Pirates beat the Wolfpack at home. Maya Spruill (130) won by pin for North Central.

Clarkston 72, East Valley 10: Savannah Kanooth (105), Blayke Tinsley (125) and Daniella Lucas (130) earned pins and the Bantams defeated the visiting Knights.

Deer Park 41, West Valley 18: Sabryna Pasamonte (145), Hailee Orgill (155), Brooklyn Cooper (170) and Harper Davis (190) earned pins and the visiting Stags beat the Eagles.