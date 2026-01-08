Star Tribune identifies ICE agent who fatally shot woman in Minneapolis

By Liz Sawyer, Andy Mannix </p><p>and Sarah Nelson Minnesota Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS – The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday is Jonathan Ross, the same officer who was dragged and injured by a fleeing driver in a separate incident last year, according to a person with knowledge of the case and verified by court documents.

Little public information is available about Ross, described only by federal officials as “an experienced” officer.

On Wednesday morning, Ross was embedded with a group of federal agents on a targeted crackdown in south Minneapolis when Renee Nicole Good was shot. ICE has not reported the identity of the shooter and did not respond to request for comment for this story.

A photo of Ross’ face has since circulated on social media, as online sleuths have attempted to identify him.

On June 17, Ross was participating in an arrest of Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala, a Mexican citizen, in Bloomington, Minnesota, last year. Munoz-Guatemala had previously been convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and had been put on a detainer by immigration officials. Munoz-Guatemala ignored the agents’ commands, including to fully roll down his car window, so Ross broke open his rear window and reached inside to unlock the door.

Munoz-Guatemala put the vehicle in drive and accelerated onto the curb, the charges said. Ross was dragged alongside the vehicle and twice fired his Taser as Munoz-Guatemala weaved back and forth “in an apparent attempt to shake” him from the car. About 300 feet down the road, Munoz-Guatemala reentered the street and the force knocked the officer from the car.

The agent required 20 stitches for a deep cut in his right arm and another 13 stitches in his left hand, according to court documents. A jury convicted Munoz-Guatemala of assaulting a federal officer in December.

Hours after the shooting Wednesday morning, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the agent involved had “been dragged by a vehicle” in an earlier incident. At the time, she did not provide specific location details.

But she described the unnamed officer as “an experienced” agent who had been in similar situations before and “followed his training.”

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Thursday that the agent who killed Good was the same officer dragged by a suspect in Bloomington last June. Although Ross was not named in the 13-page indictment of the driver, he is identified in several court records filed in the case, including photo exhibits from the hospital. He is also listed by name as a witness.

A law enforcement source who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that Ross is the shooter.

Vice President JD Vance took questions at the White House on Thursday afternoon, announcing a new associate attorney general to oversee fraud – with a mission that will begin in Minnesota.

He also defended the agent’s actions.

“That very ICE officer nearly had his life ended … six months ago,” Vance said, referring to a car-dragging incident with the agent.

“You think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him?”

Asked about Gov. Tim Walz’s comments that the Trump administration’s escalation of ICE agents amplified and led to the shooting dismissed his former vice presidential opponent.

“I don’t care what Tim Walz says,” Vance said.