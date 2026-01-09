IRS sets a date for start of tax filing season. How to get ready

Medora Lee USA Today

Americans should take the next couple of weeks to get their tax documents in order if they want to be among the first to file their taxes (and get their refunds) when tax season opens on January 26, the IRS said.

Americans have until April 15 to file their 2025 tax returns and pay any tax due, the IRS said. The agency expects to receive about 164 million individual income tax returns this year, with most taxpayers filing electronically.

One-third of Americans rely on their tax refund to make ends meet, according to a survey by Credit Karma, which provides credit score information. And with refunds this year expected to be larger than usual, thanks to President Donald Trump’s tax and spending package passed in July, Americans may want to prepare their returns early and queue them up for the big day, ‌experts said.

“Many filers can expect to see an increased refund or lower balance due, in some cases by as much as $1,000,” said Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant (CPA) and tax expert with TurboTax. The average refund in 2025 ‌was $2,939.

How can Americans prepare?

IRS.gov has online tools and resources taxpayers can use before, during and after filing ‌their federal tax return, the agency said. The site also has information on how July’s tax and spending legislation could affect tax bills and potentially increase refund amounts, IRS said.

The IRS “is ready to help taxpayers meet their tax filing and payment obligations during the 2026 filing season,” said IRS chief executive Frank Bisignano. Its “information systems have been updated to incorporate the new tax laws and are ready to efficiently and effectively process taxpayer returns during the filing ​season.”

The agency urges Americans to create and use an individual online account, which provides information like balance due, ‌payments made or scheduled, tax records and more.

It also strongly ⁠encourages taxpayers to establish a bank account to receive their tax refunds via direct deposit because the IRS is phasing out paper tax refund checks.

What’s new this season?

The tax and spending bill introduced many new provisions that were retroactive to 2025. Here are some ‌new provisions and forms to look out for this tax season, the IRS said:

New Schedule 1-A to claim recently enacted tax deductions, such as no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on car loan interest and/or the enhanced deduction for seniors.

Trump Account enrollment. Parents, guardians and other authorized individuals can establish a Trump account for their children.

Form 1099-K ‌to report payments received from credit cards, payments apps and online marketplaces.

Form 1099-DA to report digital asset proceeds from broker transactions.

Why should taxpayers file as early as possible?

There are many benefits to filing early, said Richard Pon, a CPA in San Francisco. They include:

Getting your refund faster

Allowing you to budget for taxes due April 15

Locking in your return to avoid fraudsters who use your Social Security number to file fraudulent returns to steal your refund

Getting more ‌attention from tax preparers, if needed

Where can taxpayers find ​help?

If you’re stumped ‌and need some help, here are some of the IRS’ suggestions:

Search for answers and help on the IRS website.

Find a tax preparer, but first review the agency’s tips to find an ethical one.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer no-cost, basic tax preparation to qualified individuals.

Military members and some veterans can use the Department of Defense program, MilTax, for free return preparation and e-filing software.

Use tax preparation ‌software that guides and asks you questions to fill out the return. If your return is simple, filing can be free.

What happens after the tax return is filed?

If you expect a refund, use the Where’s My Refund? tool to track its status. You’ll need the exact refund amount on your return, your Social Security or individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN) ​and your filing status.

Information is generally available about 24 hours after e-filing a current-year return, or four weeks after filing a paper return.

Information is updated once a day, overnight, but is unavailable each morning, generally between 4-5 a.m. Eastern time, while updates are made.

If you prefer a mobile app, you can also check your refund with IRS2Go.

How long does it take to receive a tax refund?

How long it takes to receive a refund depends on how you filed the return.

If you file electronically ⁠and your return is accurate and complete, the IRS says it should take less than three weeks to receive your refund and even ​less time if you choose direct deposit.

If you mail in a paper return, the refund should be issued within roughly six to eight weeks ⁠of the date the IRS receives the filing, again assuming it’s accurate and complete.