Kristen Stewart reveals wife ‘absolutely’ gave notes on her first film

By Patrick Ryan USA TODAY

Kristen Stewart had the ultimate sounding board while directing her first feature-length movie.

Last spring, the actress-turned-filmmaker married screenwriter Dylan Meyer, whom she started dating in 2019. Stewart, 35, says she “absolutely” turned to her wife for feedback while fine-tuning “The Chronology of Water” (now in theaters), an abstract portrait of a young woman (Imogen Poots) healing from trauma and addiction.

“Dylan was one of the only people that had the patience to ‌actually listen to me go on about why things had to be the way they were, and ‌then she would help me express that,” Stewart ‌tells USA TODAY. “I don’t mean this arrogantly – in fact, I mean this as a put-down – but my mind moves too fast sometimes and is too flitty. Dylan’s a writer. I mean, she’s been writing scripts since she was ​9. I’ve been acting since I was 9. I’m ‌present to a fault!

“It’s a ⁠strength,” she continues. “But there are certain people in my life that I will take notes from, and it’s because they’re trying ‌to get to where I’m coming from versus trying to fix it.”

Meyer, 38, has written comedies including Netflix movie “XOXO” starring Sarah Hyland and the coming-of-age film “Moxie,” which was directed by ‌Amy Poehler. Next up, she’s making her directorial debut with “The Wrong Girls,” which also stars Stewart.

Although she is credited as a co-writer on Wikipedia, the Oscar nominee clarifies that she had no hand in Meyer’s script.

“I ‌think maybe in an interview ​ages ‌ago, I said, ‘Yeah, we’re making this movie,’ ” Stewart says. “But I’m acting in it, and she’s directing and writing. She wrote that movie 16 years ago.”

Between that and “Chronology,” “we both got out our big clogs,” the “Spencer” star ‌adds with a laugh.

Poots recalls Stewart creating a familial atmosphere on the set of “Chronology,” bringing Meyer and other friends into the fold to exchange ideas.

“She’s a standalone artist and woman in the industry,” Poots says of Stewart. They met ⁠for the first time through this project, although “I can’t believe we didn’t know each other beforehand; ​I don’t understand what life was before that. But now, we get to ⁠have the rest of our time on this planet orbiting each other.”