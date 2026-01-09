Massive bison herd takes to highway as fresh snow blankets Yellowstone

By Pete Thomas For the Win

A guide, who spends most days in Yellowstone National Park, on Thursday enjoyed a welcome snowfall that softened the roads for bison travel.

But for Andrea Baratte, what he witnessed was no ordinary bison gathering.

“One of the most incredible bison encounters I’ve had in my guiding career,” Baratte, who guides for Yellowstone Adventure Tours, boasted via Instagram. “A herd of roughly 250-400 bison came down the hillside and walked right past us. That paired with the snowfall was a true Yellowstone winter moment.”

Yellowstone is home to more than 5,000 bison, which do not hibernate and sometimes use snow-covered roads for easier travel.

But considering that groups of bison in the park during the winter typically are much smaller, averaging about 20 individuals, Baratte’s encounter was extraordinary, made more enjoyable by the frosty bison faces on many of the younger bison that passed his vehicle.