Prep roundup: Madi Crowley leads Ridgeline girls to win; Mt. Spokane, Mead boys earn first GSL victory

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball. All league games unless otherwise noted.

Girls GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 66, Mt. Spokane 43: Madi Crowley scored 27 points, Grace Sheridan added 22 and the visiting Falcons (9-2, 1-0) defeated the Wildcats (2-9, 0-1). Eleanor Romaniuk led Mt. Spokane with 10 points.

Mead 65, Lewis and Clark 36: Addison Wells-Morrison scored 16 points, Reese Frederick added 12 and the Panthers (8-1, 1-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (3-8, 0-1). Olivia Baird and Rhiannon Kilgore led LC with eight points apiece.

Central Valley 64, Shadle Park 55: Olivia Patshkowski scored 24 points, Gracie Lanphere hit six 3-pointers to help reach 20 points and the visiting Bears (7-5, 1-1) topped the Highlanders (4-8, 0-1). Makenzie Fager paced Shadle with 27 points.

GSL 2A

Pullman 52, West Valley 39: Grace Kuhle scored 18 points, Cianna Gibb added 14 and the visiting Greyhounds (6-6, 1-2) beat the Eagles (7-3, 2-2). Cassie Brooks scored 18 for West Valley.

Deer Park 85, East Valley 17: Ashlan Bryant scored 27 points and the visiting Stags (9-1, 2-0) defeated the Knights (2-8, 0-3). Jacey Boesel had 19 points and Emma Bryant added 13 for Deer Park. Italia Salina led East Valley with eight points.

Clarkston 72, North Central 36: Aneysa Judy scored 16 points and the visiting Bantams (11-1, 4-0) topped the Wolfpack (4-8, 2-2). Arkayla Brown led NC with 20 points.

Boys GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 67, Ridgeline 50: Jace Reijonen and Tysen Lewis scored 12 points apiece, Cade Strocsher added 10 and the Wildcats (8-4, 1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (4-8, 0-1). Ridgeline was led by Caden Andreas with 16 points. Mt. Spokane played without reigning GSL MVP Jaden Ghoreishi for the third straight game due to a medical issue.

Mead 71, Lewis and Clark 59: Trevelle Jones scored 24 points and the Panthers (8-3, 1-0) topped the visiting Tigers (6-6, 0-1). Karson Maze scored 19 points and Brady Thornton added 14 for Mead. Angus Gehn led LC with 23 points and Calvin Killian had 16.

Central Valley 71, Shadle Park 47: The visiting Bears (9-3, 2-0) handled the Highlanders (1-11, 0-1). Details were unavailable.

GSL 2A

West Valley 53, Pullman 51: Nathan Zettle scored 19 points, Noah Willard added 15 and the Eagles (7-4, 3-1) edged the visiting Greyhounds (9-3, 3-1). Vaughn Holstad paced Pullman with 19 points and Gavyn Dealy had 10.

Deer Park 60, East Valley 54: Jayden Wilson scored 17 points, Cam Noel added 13 and the visiting Stags (3-6, 1-2) beat the Knights (2-9, 1-2). Malaki Nunn led EV with 14 points and Wallace Frates had 14.

North Central 71, Clarkston 66: The Wolfpack (7-4, 4-0) beat the visiting Bantams (5-8, 0-4). Details were unavailable.