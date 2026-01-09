Victoria scores two quick goals, holds off Chiefs

From staff reports

The Victoria Royals broke open a scoreless game with two goals in a three-minute stretch and held off the Spokane Chiefs 2-1 on Friday night at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria, British Columbia.

The Chiefs (19-20-0-0) got a goal from Sam Oremba, his 14th of the season, midway through the third period to make things interesting, but couldn’t find the equalizer despite putting 15 shots on goal during the third period.

The Royals (17-13-5-3), who stayed just ahead of the Chiefs in the Western Conference standings at eighth place, struck first on Heath Nelson’s goal with about two minutes left in the second period, then secured some breathing room when Reggie Newman scored 21 seconds into the third.

The Chiefs totaled 28 shots on goal compared to 25 for the Royals.