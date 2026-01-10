A Grip on Sports: The college football world’s spotlight shined on the Northwest the past couple days and the glare revealed a handful of flaws

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Think about the most-impactful college football stories the past few days. You know what they have in common? They have a familiar Northwest hue. Green. As in money. And in roast duck.

• OK, I’ll admit if you roast a duck for dinner and green is the main color, you better throw it in the trash. Something’s wrong. Very wrong. It probably rotted on the journey from the Willamette Valley to your dinner table. Just like the Oregon Ducks did Friday night in Atlanta.

But that didn’t stop Indiana from feasting. Ripping the Ducks apart. Crushing their bones. Treating them like an appetizer in the Hoosiers’ ongoing feast on college football this season.

Curt Cignetti’s squad is no underdog. Heck, they are more like South Bend Central than Hickory in this modern remake of “Hoosiers.” If South Bend Central had made every shot and Jimmy Chitwood’s first pass of the night had been intercepted and returned for a rim-rattling dunk.

Not sure that’s a movie I would care to see.

Just like the rest of Indiana’s 56-22 rout of Oregon. How many of you watched the second half? Those of you who raised your hands are either University of Washington fans or fell asleep as Nick Saban was blathering and everyone in your house knows better than to turn the channel while dad is snoring in his chair.

There is no truth to the rumor I am in the second group. But after the requisite 15 minutes – Oregon has had a couple awful first quarters in the CFP the past couple years, hasn’t it? – the rest of the game was the football equivalent of Sominex.

Utter dominance can be like that. And that’s about the only way to describe it.

• As an aside (sort of), everyone is already anointing the Hoosiers as the national champions. Snap judgements are cool and all that, but college football is a strange beast. Oregon played Indiana even for 3½ quarters in Eugene, buoyed by the 59,625 packed into Autzen Stadium. The Hoosier were the darlings of most of the 75,604 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium last night and rode that wave of enthusiasm to whatever last night was.

They championship game will be played Jan. 19 in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, a place that holds 65,326. If the Miami Hurricanes don’t have some sort of huge home-field advantage, Mario Cristobal’s program needs to fire its marketing director. Maybe look to relocate to St. Pete or Orlando or somewhere. There may be no easier trip for a fanbase to make to watch a national championship game in person.

• Cristobal was right, though. He does have a better chance to win a national title at his alma mater than he had while coaching the Ducks. He may never had said it out loud but he had to think it. After all, Miami will be going for its sixth football title next weekend. Oregon is still looking for its first.

By the way, so is Indiana. And the Hoosiers also have a better shot at it then UO. At least this season.

• The other news story with a Northwest epicenter?

Demond Williams Jr. A quarterback. A signed NIL contract. The University of Washington vs. some-other-unnamed school that may-or-may-not employ Lane Kiffin. More chaos.

More money too.

If the speculation is true and a school such as LSU or its ilk was willing to throw $5 or $6 million toward Williams to be its quarterback this fall, he must be really good, right?

But not good enough to forfeit the $4 million or so of a school’s NIL funds needed to meet the terms of the Big Ten-designed contract Williams signed recently with UW. Whether those terms would stand up to court test didn’t seem to be worth it to Williams’ camp, nor to the yet-unnamed school he seemed set to join.

The bottom line in a saga that already seemed to be all about it? Williams will be on the Washington roster in the fall.

How that will go, and how coach Jedd Fisch handles it, will be interesting to watch. And not just for those of us who live in the Northwest.

We are well aware around these parts this time of year, making a quick departure from home, realizing you can’t leave just yet and slamming on the brakes to make a quick U-turn is not the optimum course of action. It often leads to a loss of control, a slide into a nearby tree and damage that can be impossible to repair.

WSU: Kirby Moore continues his roster rebuild in Pullman, restocking a defensive side of the ball hit hard by portal defections. And adding a few offensive weapons as well. Greg Woods has the coverage as well as his complete transfer portal tracker. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, we mentioned Williams’ contract above. Jon Wilner explained its workings in his weekly mailbag. … The hubbub hasn’t stopped the Huskies from adding from the portal. … Oregon State has lost a lot more players than it has attracted. … Dante Moore’s performance for Oregon either will entice the quarterback to return for another year or cost him a lot of money in the NFL draft. … The Ducks’ running back corps was depleted, which gave Jay Harris a chance to shine. … Colorado’s incoming list of players grew some Friday. … USC lost another tight end. … UCLA is following the Indiana formula, snapping up a bounty of players from James Madison. … Miami has one more game to play with Carson Beck at quarterback. Could former ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt be the next in line? … Are all the punters in college football from Australia now? … Boise State filled its coaching vacancy quickly. … Fresno State added a new quarterback. … Colorado State did too.

• In basketball news, the Colorado men hope to rekindle some home-court magic against 14th-ranked Texas Tech. … Utah just hopes to hang around in its rivalry game with ninth-ranked BYU. … UCLA just wants to turn its fortunes around. … USC did Friday, going into Minnesota and snapping a losing streak. … One thing about the depth of the Big 12. Every school has a tough stretch of ranked teams. Arizona State has one more breather before it enters its gantlet. … Even No. 1-ranked Arizona knows how tough the league can be. TCU should supply another test. … San Diego State has a date with Fresno State. … Colorado State hosted UNLV last night and earned a Mountain West win. … Utah State travels to face a struggling Boise State team. … One UCLA women’s player has worked hard on her game in a different way. … Comfort is important for an Arizona player.

Gonzaga: Theo Lawson’s usual rewind of a GU win begins today with a look at Emmanuel Innocenti’s contributions to Thursday’s 89-77 home victory over Santa Clara.

EWU: Kendrick Bourne is back with the 49ers, the team with which he experienced his best NFL seasons. And, as Colton Clark tells us, he’s doing the most 2026 thing possible to help his squad in the upcoming playoffs. He’s contributed to a song about the team. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, the coaching portal has attracted a Montana State defensive assistant to Flagstaff. … In basketball news, both Idaho State teams suffered offensive lapses in Thursday’s losses. … Northern Arizona not only lost its men’s game to Weber State, it may have lost a key player to injury. … Northern Colorado coach Steve Smiley earned his 100th win at the school against ISU. … Portland State hosts Sacramento State this afternoon.

Preps: The GSL league schedule bloomed Friday night, with league games popping up all around the area. Dave Nichols traveled to Gonzaga Prep to cover the Bullpups’ sweep of visiting University. … Dave also put together a roundup of the league’s other games.

Chiefs: Spokane was in Vancouver last night. It didn’t go as well as the Chiefs hoped, as they fell 2-1 to the Royals.

Seahawks: The key game to determine who the Hawks host next weekend? That would be today’s second one, pitting the host Chicago Bears with Green Bay. If the Packers win, they are headed to Seattle. If the Bears triumph? Then the outcome of the early game today – the Rams at Carolina – or Sunday’s lone NFC matchup – San Francisco at Philadelphia – will determine the foe. … The Hawks had one player named All-Pro First Team. You can guess who that is. Hint, he goes by three initials. There were also a bunch of second-team selections. … How has Seattle improved its tackling this season? Better players, maybe? … The assistant coaches will spend some time today interviewing for promotions. With other teams. … Pranks are fun. Most of the time. … Jake Bobo has played less this season. But is still contributing.

Golf: Brooks Koepka made it official this week. He wants to come back to the PGA Tour. He should be allowed to, with one stipulation. Anyone returning from the LIV tour should be assessed a fine that goes directly to the charities the PGA Tour sponsors.

• Kim and I have a date today. I think mainly she just wants me to get out of my chair, at least for a while. The date highlights? A Costco visit (crowded). A Gonzaga women’s game (crowded). Have I ever mentioned I’m not big on crowds, especially in the middle of flu season? But I am big on spending time doing things she enjoys. Until later …