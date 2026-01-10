Big Sky frontrunner Montana State routs Idaho women

From staff reports

BOZEMAN, Montana – Montana State outclassed Idaho’s potent offense and the Bobcats showed why they’re the Big Sky Conference favorites, routing the Vandals 99-66 on Saturday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Montana State (11-4, 4-0 Big Sky), which entered the game second in the conference in scoring offense behind Idaho (11-5, 2-1), started pouring in baskets early and matched a season high in points.

Guard Ana Pinheiro scored 15 points and post Debora dos Santos had 10 for Idaho, which shot 33.9% from the field and committed a season-high 25 turnovers.

Guard Taylee Chirrick tallied 23 points to lead MSU, which shot 52.2% and hit 12 3s.