Catton scores, but Kraken fall at Carolina

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

The Seattle Kraken’s 10-game point streak (8-0-2), their second-longest in franchise history, ended as soon as they hit the road for a five-game trip.

Rookie Berkly Catton, the former Spokane Chiefs star, gave them a third-period lead, but they surrendered it in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh. Joey Daccord made 31 saves for Seattle.

The first three goals came off opponent mistakes. Vince Dunn — who took a puck to the helmet while sitting on the Kraken bench during the first period — saw his clearing attempt picked off at the blue line. Carolina’s Logan Stankoven scored 3:23 into the game.

Then Seattle center Matty Beniers embarrassed one of the league’s most underrated defensemen on his game-tying goal. Carolina activated Jaccob Slavin from injured reserve before the game and perhaps he was still acclimating after missing several weeks. Slavin was between Beniers and the Carolina net. He misjudged Beniers’ intent and the Kraken forward flew past him, skated in alone and scored five-hole.

Beniers’ hottest streak of the season continued. He has five goals in six games.

Catton’s third career goal — all have come in his past three outings — followed when Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi turned the puck over to Ryan Winterton. Winterton immediately set up 19-year-old rookie Catton, who got off a quick and lethal shot early in the third period.

Jordan Martinook evened the game at 2 for Carolina about five minutes later, seemingly setting up a second straight overtime game for the Kraken.

But Slavin redeemed himself for the earlier mishap with the go-ahead snipe late in the third period. Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren tried to get William Carrier out of the way but pushed the Carolina center into Daccord instead, at the worst possible moment.

Slavin’s shot barely clipped Carrier in front and Carrier was later credited with the game-winning goal.

The Kraken bench used its timeout and appeared to be mulling a challenge, but decided against it and focused on getting the equalizer. It never came, and the Kraken (20-15-8) dropped their first regulation game since Dec. 18 in Calgary.

According to StatMuse, the Kraken’s 12 shots on goal were a franchise worst. Seattle outhit Carolina 25-16, led by Jacob Melanson’s game-high eight. The rest of the big numbers – faceoffs, blocked shots, takeaways, etc. – were actually fairly even. Both teams failed to score on their only power-play chance.

Elsewhere in the crowded Pacific Division, a San Jose Sharks victory bumped the Kraken out of the top three teams and into the first wild-card spot in the West.

Kraken Captain Jordan Eberle (day-to-day, upper body) missed his second straight game. He was described as a game-time decision.

Chandler Stephenson missed the game as well. He and his wife welcomed their third child this weekend.