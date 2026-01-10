Design Recipes: The lure of lacquer

A lacquer dresser sets the tone for glamour in a master bedroom. (Scott Gabriel Morris/HOBBS/TNS)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Once considered “over the top” and “showy,” lacquer is making a comeback.

The finish is now considered to be modern and current and is being used in a variety of spaces in the home, from living rooms to bedrooms. When used purposefully, lacquer can truly help to elevate a space, without overpowering it.

Looking for ways to infuse lacquer into your home? Here are some top tips.

Contrast shine with matte materials. While a “glossy” look may be your desire, consider contrasting the shine of lacquer with matte materials such as wood.

Use lacquer furniture to help make a “statement.” Whether it is a dresser, desk or coffee table, consider allowing the lacquer element to take center stage.

Integrate color. Lacquer pieces by design will bring opacity to a space, so this will be an opportunity for you to bring in “blocks” of color.

Be conscious of reflective surfaces such as mirrors and lighting. Lacquer is high shine so it will not only reflect, but in some cases “bounce” light.

Choose high-quality pieces. You will want furniture that will stand the test of time, not chip or show wear and tear.

Integrate lacquer selections with textures such as upholstery, rugs and textiles.

Use lacquer to help modernize a space. Lacquer can help to create a modern, edgy vibe.

Consider using elements of interesting shapes such as ovals and shapes that are organic.

Be restrained. Be sure not to overload a space with too much gloss and shine.

Use lacquer to help be a spring board to a design aesthetic or color palette.