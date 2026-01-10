Despite best offensive showing, Washington State women fall at home to Santa Clara

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Washington State set a season-high for points scored, but it wasn’t enough against the West Coast Conference’s top offense.

Santa Clara outpaced the Cougars for a 98-92 win Saturday afternoon in a WCC shootout at Beasley Coliseum.

Six players scored 20 or more points. Cougs guard Eleonora Villa hit 6 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high 29 points as WSU also reached season-highs in field goals (35) and 3s made (11). Guard Charlotte Abraham and center Alex Covill added 20 points apiece. Abraham grabbed 11 rebounds.

Ashley Hawkins (26 points), Maia Jones (23) and Ava Schmidt (22) put up big numbers for Santa Clara (15-4, 5-1), which leads the WCC with 82.5 ppg. SCU hit a season-high 16 from 3-point distance.

The Broncos opened up a 15-point halftime lead, but the Cougs rallied in the third period and eventually tied it at 86-all late in the fourth. SCU responded with a 7-0 spurt and fended off the Cougs from there.