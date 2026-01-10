Gallatin, Grossman lead EWU women to road win over Montana

From staff reports

MISSOULA, Montana – Guard Ella Gallatin scored 20 points and forward Kourtney Grossman recorded her ninth double-double of the season for Eastern Washington, which cruised to a 65-58 Big Sky Conference win over last-place Montana on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.

Gallatin shot 10 of 17 to lead four Eagles in double figures. Grossman, the nation’s leading rebounder, had 17 boards and 11 points, and forward Jaecy Eggers pulled down 14 rebounds.

EWU (8-8, 1-2 Big Sky) shot 38.4% from the field and 3 of 17 on 3s, but committed only six turnovers and collected 14 offensive rebounds, outrebounding the Grizzlies (3-12, 0-4) by 11 in all.