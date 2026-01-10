‘Home Alone’ star Daniel Stern cited for soliciting prostitution over the holidays

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

“Home Alone” star Daniel Stern tried to ring in the holidays with the help of a pro, according to California cops who cited the actor for allegedly soliciting prostitution.

The “Wonder Years” alum, 68, was cited on Dec. 10 at a hotel in Camarillo, California, about 21 miles west of Simi Valley, where he was issued a ticket for trying to hire an escort, according to police documents obtained this weekend by TMZ.

Stern was ultimately not booked, according to the outlet.

Additional details of the police encounter were not disclosed. The Daily News has reached out to a legal representative for Stern.

The actor’s legal snafu came just over two months after he was reportedly hospitalized following an Oct. 7 medical emergency at a home in Somis — about 4 miles outside Camarillo — the specifics of which were not entirely clear.

The Ventura County Fire Department told TMZ shortly thereafter that the “City Slickers” star had been transported to a local hospital, with his rep confirming that he was on the mend.

Younger generations best know the performer-turned-farmer and sculptor from his role in 1990’s “Home Alone” and its 1992 sequel as Marv, half of the thieving duo known as the Wet/Sticky Bandits, alongside Joe Pesci’s Harry.

Stern, a self-described “bit of a homebody,” told People last month that he wouldn’t “leave (his) farm” to commemorate the film’s 35th anniversary.

He did, however, share that he “got a call from the people who own the ‘Home Alone’ house” outside Chicago, who “asked if I would do a sculpture for the house.” He’s settled on a bronze rendition of his character, faced with the tarantula that gets loose in the film.