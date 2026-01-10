Rep. Omar, other Congress members denied entry at ICE detention facility

Kyeland Jackson, Christopher Vondracek, Minnesota Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — Three of Minnesota’s Democratic members of Congress were denied a request to tour a federal immigration detention facility Saturday morning.

Reps. Kelly Morrison, Angie Craig and Ilhan Omar arrived at the Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling about 9:30 a.m. to tour the operations. The representatives say they were invited to tour the facility by a former acting director.

Minutes after they entered, Omar said she was told the offer was rescinded and that they were denied access from the rest of the building.

“We’re here because we’re members of Congress. We have every right and responsibility if we’re doing our jobs go be here today, to see what the conditions are in that detention center,” Craig said afterward.

The attempted visit comes amid several days of protests following the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

The ICE operation in the state continues to grow with hundreds more agents expected to arrive to add to the reported 2,000 on the ground in Minnesota. The Department of Homeland Security says the crackdown in the state is its largest ever.

When Morrison described the thwarted visit she said they were met at a gate by ICE agents in “clearly aggressive” posture.

When they identified themselves as Congress members and showed their congressional pins, the agents still refused entry.

Eventually, Morrison said a local law enforcement officer escorted them in: “The three of us were given very brief entry where they were holding detainees.”

Morrison said she saw men on benches with their heads in hands in the roughly three minutes they were inside before quickly being escorted out.

Morrison said they were performing constitutionally protected congressional oversight of a federal building. But the unnamed ICE officials refused to take them back into the detainee holding area, saying that the funding for the ICE surge came in last summer’s tax and spending bill. None of the three members voted for the measure.

“They broke the law today,” Morrison told the Minnesota Star Tribune in a phone call around noon. “I made a direct plea, that Minnesota has been through a helluva year and we are grieving and afraid and this surge of ICE federal agents in our state and our community is sewing fear and spreading terror and making us all less safe and it’d go a long ways toward turning the temperature down and let us provide Minnesotans and the country with some transparency (to let us in).”

But Morrison said the officials refused further entry. She said Craig invoked a December federal court decision in Washington, D.C., demanding that members of Congress be allowed entry into federal facilities, but the agents in charge declined to accept this rationalization.

Efforts to reach Homeland Security for comment were unsuccessful.

During their brief visit to the detainee area, Morrison said she saw a “series of single rooms” housing individuals but without beds or blankets. They also appeared to lack shower facilities.

On the opposite side of the room, sat 20 young men on a long bench.

“Our teams are looking into what are our options [to return to the center],” Morrison said. “But this can’t stand.”