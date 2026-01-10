Whitworth cruises past Linfield to stay perfect in NWC play

From staff reports

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. – Whitworth continued its unblemished start to Northwest Conference play, handling Linfield 83-66 on Saturday at Ted Wilson Gymnasium.

The Pirates (10-3, 4-0 NWC) used a 19-4 run over the final 4:40 of the first half to break free from a tight game and go up 46-33 at the break. They led comfortably for the entire second half.

Forward Stephen Behil had 20 points, shooting 4 of 5 on 3s, and seven rebounds to pace Whitworth. Guard Ben Nyquist tallied 16 points and five steals, and post Colton Looney added 11 points. The Pirates shot 50.7% from the field and 10 of 20 on 3s, and committed just six turnovers.

The Wildcats (3-8, 1-2) shot 44.4% on field goals and 12 of 32 on 3s.