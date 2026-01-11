Amy Poehler’s ‘Good Hang’ crowned Golden Globes’ first-ever best podcast

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

“Good Hang” is off to a good start as the first-ever podcast awarded a Golden Globe.

The Amy Poehler-hosted Ringer podcast, which debuted in early 2025, beat out Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert,” Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy,” “Smartless” — hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett — as well as “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” and NPR’s “Up First.”

“This is exactly how I pictured it, Snoop giving me the award,” said Poehler. “I don’t know about awards shows, but when they get it right, it makes sense.”

Emmy winner Poehler, 54, beat out her ex-husband Arnett, who presented with his podcast co-hosts Bateman and Hayes.

“Good Hang” only premiered in March 2025, but episodes have already regularly made waves, thanks to the casual nature of Poehler’s conversations with her fellow famous friends, among them several of Poehler’s former co-stars from “Parks” and “Saturday Night Live”: Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Maya Rudolph, Aziz Ansari and Seth Meyers.

Poehler has also chatted on the show with Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson and Michelle Obama.

Poehler, of course, is no stranger to the Globes, which she and fellow “SNL” alum Tina Fey have hosted three times — though she did in September refer to the experience as “a little bit of diminishing returns.” She also won a Globe in 2014 for “Parks and Recreation” for Best Performance by An Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical, after twice earning nominations for the same role and category.