Dolly Parton reveals she won’t be at 80th ‘big ol’ birthday’ celebration

Dolly Parton is gearing up for her milestone 80th birthday, but the country music legend won’t be at the Grand Ole Opry party to celebrate.

In a video posted on the Opry’s social media, the “9 to 5” hitmaker thanked fans and wished them “the best night ever.”

“I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you’re all coming together again this year to celebrate my big ol’ birthday,” Parton said. “I wish I could be there in person, but I’ll be sending you all my love for sure.”

On Jan. 17, “Opry Goes Dolly” will honor Parton’s “iconic ’80s era” and performances by Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill, Rhonda Vincent and more. Parton turns 80 on Jan. 19. The Opry promised fans a day of “song and fun” even without the “Jolene” singer in attendance. The event will feature a Dolly impersonator, Dolly-themed drinks and cupcakes on Opry House tours.

Parton’s announcement comes months after she postponed her Las Vegas concert residency due to medical procedures. Parton later told fans that after her husband died earlier this year, she “didn’t take care of” herself and “let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of.”

A spokesperson for Parton confirmed to USA Today that there was never a plan for Parton to attend this event and that Parton is not involved in the annual “Opry Goes Dolly” event.

In September, Parton postponed her upcoming Las Vegas concerts, telling fans she has been “dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

Parton’s sister later sparked concern about the severity of these issues by asking fans to pray for the singer.

Addressing fans in an Oct. 8 video on Instagram, Parton clarified she is doing “OK” but has “some problems” to deal with and needs to have a “few treatments.” She responded humorously, capturing the video: “I ain’t dead yet!”

In November, Parton was inducted into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions’ Hall of Fame, but was not able to attend due to health issues.

“I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while,” she said in the video. “I’m truly sorry I can’t be there, but I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor.”

