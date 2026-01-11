Guy Moon, mind behind music in Nickelodeon’s ‘Fairly OddParents,’ dies

By Kate Perez USA Today

Guy Moon, the Emmy-nominated musical composer of children’s television favorites “The Fairly OddParents” and “Danny Phantom,” died Jan. 8. He was 63.

Moon died from “traumatic injuries” in a traffic accident in California, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. The Moon family confirmed his death on Monday via a post on the composer’s Facebook account, which states he was killed Thursday morning in a traffic collision.

“We feel singularly ‌blessed to have been able to call him dad and husband. As we stand together at the ‌base of what seems to be an insurmountable grief, ‌we are emboldened to grieve him with honor and courage with the tools that he equipped us with in his beautiful life,” the post reads. “He has left an unmistakable legacy, and will be profoundly missed by us, ​his family, and countless others whose lives he impacted.”

Moon was ‌the mind behind the music ⁠heard on multiple animated children television shows and other movies, most notably Nickelodeon’s “T.U.F.F. Puppy,” “Danny Phantom” and “The Fairly OddParents,” which earned him ‌four Emmy nominations. Moon also composed the music for the three “The Fairly OddParents” movies that accompanied the series.

Butch Hartman, creator of “Danny Phantom” and “The Fairly OddParents,” wrote in an Instagram ‌stories post that he was heartbroken by Moon’s passing.

“I have no words yet because there are none adequate enough…Guy was my friend. My brother. My family,” Hartman wrote.

Moon is also credited for the music in the 2021 Netflix ‌reboot of the “Johnny Test” ​animated series, ‌the Cartoon Network’s ‘90s show “Cow and Chicken” and the early 2000s program “The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy.”

Beyond television, Moon’s music can be found in multiple films, according to Deadline, including the “Minority Report,” “The Brady Bunch” movies, “Fight ‌Club” and “Mystic Pizza.” Moon’s music is also highlighted in live-action work across different genres, including his creation of the original score for the eight-part series “The Green Veil” and the feature film “Forty-Seven ​Days with Jesus,” according to a biography shared with USA TODAY.

Two celebrations of Moon’s life are tentatively being planned according to his family, including one on his birthday, Feb. 7, in the Los Angeles area. A celebration will follow at ⁠some point in his hometown of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect