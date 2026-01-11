Letters for Sunday, Jan. 11

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Baumgartner complicit on Venezuela

Michael Baumgartner’s anemic attempt to justify Trump’s violation of Venezuelan sovereignty is undermined by Trump’s public admission that it’s all about oil.

Baumgartner’s claim that Venezuelans “deserve much better than the Maduro regime” omits Trump’s intent to keep Maduro’s henchmen in place as long as they offer access to Venezuela’s oil. Trump is silent on democratic reforms necessary to stem the tide of Venezuelan refugees.

Arresting drug-dealers? Look at Trump’s recent pardon of the former president of Honduras convicted of narco-trafficking. Regime change to bring regional stability echoes the rationale for ousting Saddam Hussein, leading to a power vacuum that brought us ISIS and one of the longest wars in U.S. history.

Baumgartner dismisses his Congressional responsibility for authorizing military action under the War Powers Act. If he had ever served in uniform, he’d be less cavalier about putting U.S. troops in harm’s way. The larger issue is Trump’s use of the U.S. military as his private militia for everything from extrajudicial executions to squashing peaceful protests in American cities.

Baumgartner’s point about enhanced international security also lacks merit. Trump’s actions give license to Putin to swallow up Ukraine and Xi to take Taiwan. Conflict between colonial powers over spoils of their vassal states led to two world wars. The U.N. Charter was established after World War II to advocate for national sovereignty designed to prevent the next world war.

It’s time for change in November.

Barry Linehan

Spokane

Baumgartner needs to show more concern for Constitution

Wow. Just wow.

That was some fancy spinning, excusing, and capitulating we saw from Michael Baumgartner in the Jan. 4 paper. Maybe that’s how he gets his exercise now? What a negligent take on the attack on Venezuela from our representative.

Bombing a foreign country, killing their citizens, and kidnapping their leader is an act of war. In fact, the authority to declare war is vested in the U.S. Congress, in Article 1, Section 8, of the Constitution, regardless of Baumgartner’s ridiculous assertions. That he is not concerned that Congress was not consulted on this action reveals how little he understands the work of his position. The president has violated our Constitution and international law. That Baumgartner is not concerned with these actions demonstrates how unfit he is for the office he serves in, how he violates his oath of office every day.

If you are tired of Baumgartner’s lies, his damaging votes (think the health care services we’ve already lost and will lose), his unending spin rather than truthful representation, and his disdain for his constituents, do more than fume. Get involved. Work to throw him out of the office he does not deserve. Vote him out in November.

Lisa Wolfe

Kettle Falls

Unsuitable match for Groovy Shoes competition

The last sentence of the Dec. 20 “Sole Survivors” sports article details how North Central High School has won the Groovy Shoes spirit competition over Shadle Park High School 10 years in a row. Wow, really?

I have attended this competition on a couple of occasions in recent years seeing how the students throw all they have into the competition but observing also how mismatched the two student body sections are. The student population of North Central is approximately 15% larger than Shadle Park for one thing, and the Arena location is right on North Central’s doorstep making it easier for students to attend. I can imagine that Shadle’s school morale is low having lost repeatedly. It is amazing as many kids do come out as they do!

I have no idea what factors have led to this shut out, but it seems extremely unfair to Shadle Park who I bet year on year are thinking increasingly “why bother” making it even more unlikely they will win in future. School District 81 leadership needs to take a close look at this event and the way it is run.

Perhaps these two schools are not a suitable match for this competition.

Connie McKnight

Spokane

Zags vs. Cougs

I love Zags basketball but let’s be fair and give WSU basketball and sports in general a fair share of coverage in The Spokesman-Review. The morning of the WSU vs. Oregon State Beavers game at the Arena, I looked for a story about the matchup. Nothing. Not one word. I attended the game without much information about the teams. The game was entertaining but would have been better with some background about the players.

I support The Spokesman-Review and generally am satisfied with the news coverage, but it would be nice to help WSU reach success with their new PAC-12. Go Cougs!

Gary Rust

Spokane

The paper should represent all of the community

The Dec. 28 “Comma Connects” report was most enlightening as to achievements of Comma’s goals. Such phrases as “This newspaper will be for everyone … to make sure voices that aren’t usually represented in the news media are heard … operate without sacrificing ethical integrity … our readers will own the newspaper.” I do not see these being fulfilled.

You are entitled to your liberal bias, but do not tell me you also represent those in our community with a conservative bias; you do not. Are we not part of “everyone?”

Very rarely is there a realistic, positive article about ICE, the military, the economy, immigration control, crime reduction, revamping social welfare, climate change, energy and foreign policy. Dare I mention anything accomplished by President Trump?

The financial success of Comma’s liberal endeavor is being supported by capitalism – “stocks and RMDs from retirement accounts … a local business.” Can we not admit that the rich liberals became rich by riding the backs, or becoming one of the successful American capitalists?

I will continue The Spokesman-Review, (often called The Anti-Trump Tribune) because I am interested in all of our community. I look forward to the day when The S-R will be inclusive of our Spokane community.

Roger Long

Spokane

Thank you, Spokesman-Review

I would like to thank The Spokesman-Review for continuing to be one of the last remaining outlets for fair and fearless reporting. It is no secret that 2025 was a dreadful year for our country in many ways – old problems worsened and new ones created. The current administration has alienated our allies and embraced our enemies, all while enriching both themselves and their billionaire sponsors.

Throughout the Spokane area, we are only just beginning to feel the effects of these damaging activities, which I hope everyone will remember as we near the 2026 election. Rep. Baumgartner has been fully complicit in the reckless behavior by his GOP leadership and has offered no challenges to devastating issues like innocent citizens being rounded up by ICE, or unindicted people being murdered off the coast of Venezuela. He has also insulated himself from his constituents and only meets with hand-picked groups who share his views.

It has been said many times, but our present situation is not a matter of conservative vs. liberal, or Democrat vs. Republican. It is the momentous choice of either upholding our democratic republic or allowing its degradation into authoritarian oligarchy. If you disagree with my assessment, or were unaware of some of these current circumstances, it is my sincere hope that you will research these issues for yourself and follow the facts wherever they lead.

Best wishes to all of you in 2026 and thank you again, Spokesman-Review!

John Cross

Spokane