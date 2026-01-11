NFL locals: Pats/Chargers game features big plays from former Palouse standouts

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Two linebackers who played their college ball on the Palouse collected takeaways and a couple of locally produced rookie wide receivers made their first playoff catches during Sunday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.

Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (Idaho) secured a fumble recovery midway through the fourth quarter, a key late play in New England’s 16-3 wild-card win. Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (Washington State) snagged an interception in the first quarter, and Pats receivers Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington) and Kyle Williams (WSU) had one reception apiece.

Elliss, the No. 2 tackler this season for the Pats (94 tackles), made his first-career playoff start and finished second on the team with eight tackles, adding a pass breakup. The fifth-year pro was an effective spy for L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert, forcing the Chargers signal -caller to think twice about running – Elliss made two tackles on Herbert near the line of scrimmage and forced the QB into a scrambling incompletion on a third down late in the game.

Elliss’ biggest play came on a second down with about eight minutes remaining. Herbert tried to escape trouble, but was caught by New England linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, who stripped the ball on a sack. Elliss was in position to jump on the loose ball, helping the Pats put the game away.

It was Elliss’ fourth-career playoff appearance and first since he played on special teams for Philadelphia during its Super Bowl loss to Kansas City in 2023.

Henley, a third-year pro and L.A. team captain, tallied a game-high 13 tackles. The Chargers’ No. 1 tackler this season (103) grabbed an interception, his third of the year, after a Drake Maye pass was tipped at the line and popped up in the air. Henley was tackled at the Pats’ 10-yard line, but L.A. went four-and-out on the ensuing series.

Chism, an undrafted rookie, opened the game with a 22-yard kick return and caught a 20-yard pass to get New England into scoring position on the last play of the first quarter. A few plays earlier, Chism took a handoff for a receiver trick pass, but fired incomplete over the head of Maye.

Just after Chism’s third-down incompletion, Maye found Williams, a third-round draft pick last year, on the sideline for a 7-yard catch and a fourth-down conversion. The possession ended with a field goal.

Those were the only catches for Chism and Williams, but the EWU grad reclaimed kick-returning responsibilities – duties Chism held earlier this season after making his NFL debut in mid-October – and returned two kickoffs for 48 yards.

• Kendrick Bourne (EWU), a veteran receiver for San Francisco, did not record any statistics and was not targeted during the 49ers’ 23-19 wild-card win over Philadelphia.

Bourne did see some playing time, however, appearing on 22 of 59 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus, during his fifth-career playoff game, and first since January 2022, when he was with New England.

The ninth-year pro finished the regular season with 551 receiving yards, unlocking a $500,000 contract incentive for surpassing the 500-yard mark. But he’s been quiet over the last couple of months, totaling 122 yards on nine catches across his past 10 games.

Also a musician, Bourne collaborated on a 49ers tribute rap song, “Red and Gold Timin’,” released on Spotify and Apple Music on Friday ahead of the playoffs.

Bourne and the 49ers advance to the divisional round to face Abraham Lucas (WSU), Cooper Kupp (EWU) and the Seahawks in Seattle next weekend.

Lucas, a fourth-year pro, started every game for Seattle at right tackle this season, allowing four sacks. Lucas received a 75.6 overall grade from PFF, ranking him No. 24 out of 89 NFL tackles.

Kupp, a ninth-year vet and first-year Seahawk, recorded 593 yards and two touchdowns on 47 catches for the season. He was the Seahawks’ No. 2 receiver, behind All-Pro first-teamer Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the league in receiving yards (1,793).

• Chau Smith-Wade (WSU), a key backup at cornerback for Carolina, recorded four tackles in the Panthers’ 34-31 wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Smith-Wade, a fifth-round draft pick in 2024, performed well in his playoff debut, allowing just three catches for 20 yards. He appeared on 50 of 76 defensive snaps during the Panthers’ first playoff game in eight years.

The former Coug played in 17 games this season, making six starts. He finished with 56 tackles and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown during Carolina’s Week 3 win over Atlanta.

Bears lifted by former Idaho prep star: Some local readers may remember that standout Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland, who shined Saturday in the team’s wild-card win over Green Bay, was once an Idaho prep star, the winner of the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year award as a senior at Gooding High in 2021. The Senators finished 9-1 that season, bowing out in the semifinal round of the Class 3A state playoffs – Loveland had 148 yards from scrimmage in Gooding’s 28-21 quarterfinal win over the visiting Timberlake Tigers, of nearby Spirit Lake.

Loveland, a four-star recruit, finished with 968 receiving yards and 352 rushing yards and totaled 18 touchdowns as a prep senior, then landed at the University of Michigan. He tallied 1,466 receiving yards and 11 TDs over three years with the Wolverines, and Chicago used the 10th overall pick to draft him in 2025.

He was one of the league’s top rookies this season, recording 713 receiving yards and six TD catches. Loveland piled up 137 yards on eight catches in the Bears’ 31-27 win over the Packers this weekend, helping Chicago to its first playoff win in 15 years.

Loveland was born in Goldendale, Washington, but raised on a farm near Gooding.