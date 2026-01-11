U-Haul truck plowed into Los Angeles crowd supporting Iran protests

By Thao Nguyen and James Powel USA Today

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating an incident on Sunday in which a driver plowed a U-Haul truck into a large crowd that expressed support for Iranian protesters.

Hundreds of people were demonstrating in Westwood, a neighborhood in Los Angeles near the federal building, in support of Iranian protesters when a U-Haul truck plowed into the group, KNBC and KABC-TV reported. Local TV stations described a chaotic scene as a large group of people surrounded ‌the speeding truck and attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the driver ‌of the U-Haul “collided with individuals marching along Veteran Avenue ‌in the area of the Federal Building” at about 3:30 p.m. local time. The driver, who has not been publicly identified, was detained pending further investigation into the incident.

“At this time, one person was confirmed struck by the vehicle (an adult male); however, no ​significant injuries have been reported,” the police department said in a ‌statement. “A Rescue Ambulance treated the individual ⁠at the scene. No one has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment.”

Two people were evaluated at the scene, but both declined to be ‌transported to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No other injuries were reported, and the crowd was “voluntarily dispersing” by around 4:43 p.m. local time, the fire department said. Earlier, the fire department ‌reported that the size of the crowd was delaying their response time.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing as they determine what led to the collision. Videos shared on social media showed demonstrators attempting to pull the driver out of the U-Haul ‌before police officers took him into ​custody.

Videos ‌also showed the vehicle’s windows broken and angry protesters trying to punch the driver as officers escorted the man away. The Los Angeles Times reported that demonstrators hit the U-Haul and ripped off a sign attached to the vehicle that ‌had a message in Arabic and another in English: “No Shah. No Regime. USA: Don’t Repeat 1953. No Mullah.”

Protesters were marching in support of anti-government demonstrations in Iran, which have entered their third week ​and have resulted in hundreds of deaths. Human rights organizations have condemned the violent crackdown.

As of Sunday, the Human Rights Activists News Agency has estimated that over 580 people have been killed since the unrest began in the Middle Eastern country. More than 10,600 people have ⁠been detained by authorities, according to the human rights group.

Iran has not provided ​any official figures. A government-imposed internet blackout has cut off much communication with those inside the ⁠country since Thursday, impeding the flow of information.

