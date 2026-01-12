Kraken rebound, knock off Rangers for ninth victory in 12 outings

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

The Kraken rebounded after a rare regulation loss Saturday night at the Carolina Hurricanes, turning in their ninth win in 12 outings Monday night as Seattle downed the New York Rangers 4-2 at Madison Square Garden.

The Kraken earned their third multi-goal comeback win of the season. All three came on the road.

The first goal took many months, but Kraken teenager Berkly Catton is rolling now. Catton appeared to score his second in two games and fourth in four during the third period, but Shane Wright was credited as the clock wound down. Catton received the credit again soon after the game ended.

It came out of a goal-mouth scramble and both players were jabbing at the puck. Whether it was Catton pushing his own rebound down Jonathan Quick’s leg pad or Wright crashing into the crease to deliver the final blow, the puck crossed the goal line, and it was a valuable one.

New York didn’t do much with a late power play and fans were booing the home team as it chased Kraken clears down the ice. The Rangers pulled Quick for the extra attacker and Jared McCann finished them off with an empty netter with 10 seconds left.

It smelled like a stinker in the early going. By the six-minute mark of the first period, the Rangers had built an easy 2-0 lead.

First Mika Zibanejad threw the puck at Philipp Grubauer’s back while the Kraken goalie was trying to glide back into position. Grubauer wound up taking the puck with him and handing the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

Then McCann tried to flip the puck to Vince Dunn in a practiced, albeit risky move. Dunn was a half-step too fast for the pass and the Rangers picked it off. Seconds later, it was in the back of Seattle’s net off the stick of Sam Carrick.

But as they do, the Kraken (21-15-8) washed off that sloppy first period and came out of the intermission freshened up.

And as quickly as the Rangers built their 2-0 lead, they saw it disappear. Quicker, actually – 4:27 into the second period, the game was tied.

Freddy Gaudreau handed the puck off to Kraken teammate Eeli Tolvanen, who punched the puck past Quick exactly a minute into the second.

Seattle captain Jordan Eberle, who missed the prior two games with an upper-body injury, closed the gap with a bar-down goal a short time later.

Matty Beniers’ secondary assist pushed his personal point streak to five games (three goals, three assists). Ex-Ranger Kaapo Kakko earned the primary assist.

The other Kraken player who was a Ranger last season, defenseman Ryan Lindgren, helped set up the go-ahead goal.

Grubauer made 19 stops for the Kraken.