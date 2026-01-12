Pac-12 MBB power rankings: Still No. 1, Gonzaga faces a couple of stiff in-state challenges

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

Welcome to the latest installment of the Hotline’s Pac-12 men’s basketball power rankings, our weekly assessment of a conference that doesn’t exist (yet) using results, analytics and a dash of common sense.

(Results and NET rankings through Sunday)

1. Gonzaga (17-1)

Result: beat Santa Clara 89-77

NET ranking: No. 6

Comment: The Zags will spend Thursday in Pullman and Saturday in Seattle, an in-state double-dip that seems a tad more challenging now than it did when the season began. (Previous: 1)

2. Utah State (14-1)

Result: won at Air Force 99-62 and Boise State 93-68

NET ranking: No. 13

Comment: The Aggies aren’t the only team in the top 25 of the NET rankings that lacks a Quadrant I win: Iowa and Georgia are in the same position. The counterweight on their resume is the impressively limited number (three) of Quadrant IV, or cupcake, victories. (Previous: 3)

3. San Diego State (11-4)

Result: won at Nevada 73-68, beat Fresno State 71-52

NET ranking: No. 65

Comment: Aggies or Aztecs, Aztecs or Aggies – the teams are effectively interchangeable in our power rankings until Jan. 31, when SDSU visits Logan. (Previous: 2)

4. Boise State (9-7)

Result: lost to Grand Canyon 75-58 and Utah State 93-68

NET ranking: No. 80

Comment: The triple-overtime loss at San Diego State on Jan. 3 turned into a triple whammy for the Broncos, who clearly did not recover emotionally in time for a difficult week. (Previous: 4)

5. Washington St. (8-10)

Result: lost at Saint Mary’s 88-82

NET ranking: No. 147

Comment: The six-point loss in Moraga arguably qualifies as WSU’s best result of the season. The Cougars have no quality wins on their resume, and Saint Mary’s owns a better NET ranking than USC, Washington or Arizona State. (Previous: 6)

6. Colorado State (11-5)

Result: lost to New Mexico 80-70, beat UNLV 70-62

NET ranking: No. 85

Comment: The Rams have dropped three of their last five after the 9-2 start, which included a victory over Colorado. The softest stretch of the schedule comes in mid-February. They need to avoid an extended downturn before that point. (Previous: 5)

7. Oregon State (9-10)

Result: beat Seattle 68-55, lost at Portland 82-76

NET ranking: No. 212

Comment: The Beavers better handle LMU and Pacific this week (in Corvallis). Once the back half of January arrives, the schedule turns difficult, to the point that OSU might only win two or three of its final 10 games. (Previous: 7)

8. Fresno State (7-9)

Result: won at San Jose State 70-55, lost at San Diego State 71-52

NET ranking: No. 162

Comment: The Bulldogs play SJSU at home and have two dates with Air Force down the stretch, so the floor for Mountain West victories seemingly is four, which would double last year’s total. (Previous: 9)

9. Texas State (9-9)

Result: lost at Southern Miss 80-70 and Arkansas State 83-82

NET ranking: No. 266

Comment: It could be worse for the Bobcats, who are 2-4 in the Sun Belt, after an unholy stretch in which they played four consecutive conference road games. (Previous: 8)