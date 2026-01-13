Ask the doctors: Going barefoot depends on personal health and well-being

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: Is it OK to go without shoes? I’ve heard conflicting information. I wear supportive shoes for exercise and in public, but I prefer bare feet at home. I stand about six hours a day, and I just find it much more comfortable without shoes. I am 65 and healthy, with no history of foot problems.

Dear Reader: It’s not surprising that you have run into different advice about going barefoot. While opinions on the subject tend to be based on health concerns and issues of hygiene, they can also sometimes be due to cultural views and norms. That said, there is no universal guidance on the practice. The answer is based on each person’s health and well-being. Nonmedical factors such as climate, the surfaces on which the person is standing or walking, and their daily activity levels also play a key role.

For most healthy people, going barefoot indoors does not pose a health risk. In fact, proponents say that spending time without shoes on can add strength and flexibility in the feet and ankles, improve circulation and help with posture. When people are free from footwear, they often become more aware of the countless muscular microadjustments we make to stay balanced as we move and stand. And as you point out in your letter, for many people, going barefoot just feels good.

That said, there are a few important points to keep in mind. There are situations where extended time barefoot is not advisable, like with structural problems in the feet or ankles. Examples include flat feet, fallen arches, bunions, plantar fasciitis, arthritis, fat pad loss or a tight Achilles tendon. People living with diabetes must also be careful about going barefoot. The disease can impair circulation, particularly in the feet. Even a slight scratch or cut can quickly escalate into a more serious health concern.

Going barefoot can also be a health risk for people living with neuropathy. This can also apply to people with poor circulation not related to diabetes. It’s inadvisable for people with a history of foot ulcers or balance problems that raise the risk of a falling. Those living with health conditions or undergoing medical treatments that weaken the immune system may need to take caution.

When going barefoot, you need to think about safety. Wood, tile, stone and laminate floors can each have rough, jagged or uneven surfaces that can cause a wound. Carpet is forgiving, but it can camouflage hidden dangers such as a tack, nail or shard of broken glass. Cleanliness is also an issue. Bacteria, dirt, dust and other germs continually migrate indoors with human and pet traffic. Some fungi, including the one that causes athlete’s foot, are contagious and can be transmitted on shared flooring. Choosing to go barefoot also adds a daily task: washing your feet to keep things hygienic.

You have shared that you are in good health, don’t have problems with your feet and keep going barefoot a strictly indoor activity. In this scenario, you meet the criteria for safely ditching your footwear for a few hours a day.

