Prep roundup: Shadle Park’s Makenzie Fager eclipses 1,000-point career mark; Cole Floyd paces Ferris boys over Mead

Senior Makenzie Fager (holding ball) scored her 1,000th career point against visiting Lewis and Clark on Jan. 13, 2026.  (Courtesy)

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball. All league games unless otherwise noted.

Girls

GSL 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 67, Shadle Park 42: Ruby Shaw scored 17 points and the Tigers (5-8, 1-1) beat the Highlanders (4-9, 0-2). Senior Makenzie Fager led Shadle with 24 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career. 

Central Valley 56, Mt. Spokane 51: Olivia Patshkowski scored 25 points and the Bears (8-5, 2-1) defeated the visiting Wildcats (3-10, 0-2). Dakota Wyss led Mt. Spokane with 17 points.

Mead 72, Ferris 44: Addison Wells-Morrison had 17 points with six rebounds and the visiting Panthers (10-1, 2-0) defeated the Saxons (5-8, 1-1). Mateia Eschenbacher led Ferris with 18 points.

University 54, Cheney 26: McKenzie Handran scored 17 points and the Titans (9-4, 2-1) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (3-10, 0-2).

GSL 2A

Deer Park 62, Clarkston 47: Ashlan Bryant scored 19 points and the Stags (11-1, 4-0) defeated the visiting Bantams (11-2, 4-1). Laney Augir led Clarkston with 13 points. Lady Stags haven’t lost at home since December 19, 2022.

East Valley 51, Rogers 26: Italia Salina scored 13 points and the Knights (3-9, 1-3) defeated the visiting Pirates (2-8, 0-4). Saige Stuart led Rogers with 15 points.

Pullman 60, North Central 30: The Greyhounds (7-6, 2-2) topped the visiting Wolfpack (4-9, 2-3). Details were unavailable. 

Boys

GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 68, Mead 51: Cole Floyd scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and the Saxons (4-8, 1-1) defeated the visiting Panthers (8-4, 1-1). Ferris, which trailed by six at halftime, outscored Mead 26-12 in the fourth quarter. Karson Maze led Mead with 21 points while Brady Thornton had 11 points with eight rebounds.

Lewis and Clark 49, Shadle Park 40: Angus Gehn scored 18 points and the visiting Tigers (7-6, 0-2) defeated the Highlanders (1-12, 0-2). Christian Groth hit four 3-pointers for Shadle Park.

University 76, Cheney 58: The Titans (8-5, 1-2) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (8-5, 1-1). Details were unavailable.

Mt. Spokane 43, Central Valley 39: The visiting Wildcats (9-4, 2-0) topped the Bears (9-4, 2-1). Details were unavailable. 

GSL 2A

Rogers 75, East Valley 49: Kaiden Wirth scored 17 points, Kayoni Yoeun added 16 and the visiting Pirates (5-3, 2-2) defeated the Knights (2-10, 1-3). Carsen Mertens led East Valley with 20.

Pullman 67, North Central 56: Gavyn Dealy scored 22 points and the Greyhounds (10-3, 3-1) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (7-5, 4-1). Isaac Williams led North Central with 22 points.

Clarkston 64, Deer Park 48: Kendry Gimlin scored 19 points, Dray Torpey added 18 and the visiting Bantams (4-7, 1-3) defeated the Stags (3-7, 1-3). Cooper Rich led Deer Park with 12 points.