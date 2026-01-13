Prep roundup: Shadle Park’s Makenzie Fager eclipses 1,000-point career mark; Cole Floyd paces Ferris boys over Mead

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball. All league games unless otherwise noted.

Girls

GSL 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 67, Shadle Park 42: Ruby Shaw scored 17 points and the Tigers (5-8, 1-1) beat the Highlanders (4-9, 0-2). Senior Makenzie Fager led Shadle with 24 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Central Valley 56, Mt. Spokane 51: Olivia Patshkowski scored 25 points and the Bears (8-5, 2-1) defeated the visiting Wildcats (3-10, 0-2). Dakota Wyss led Mt. Spokane with 17 points.

Mead 72, Ferris 44: Addison Wells-Morrison had 17 points with six rebounds and the visiting Panthers (10-1, 2-0) defeated the Saxons (5-8, 1-1). Mateia Eschenbacher led Ferris with 18 points.

University 54, Cheney 26: McKenzie Handran scored 17 points and the Titans (9-4, 2-1) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (3-10, 0-2).

GSL 2A

Deer Park 62, Clarkston 47: Ashlan Bryant scored 19 points and the Stags (11-1, 4-0) defeated the visiting Bantams (11-2, 4-1). Laney Augir led Clarkston with 13 points. Lady Stags haven’t lost at home since December 19, 2022.

East Valley 51, Rogers 26: Italia Salina scored 13 points and the Knights (3-9, 1-3) defeated the visiting Pirates (2-8, 0-4). Saige Stuart led Rogers with 15 points.

Pullman 60, North Central 30: The Greyhounds (7-6, 2-2) topped the visiting Wolfpack (4-9, 2-3). Details were unavailable.

Boys

GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 68, Mead 51: Cole Floyd scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and the Saxons (4-8, 1-1) defeated the visiting Panthers (8-4, 1-1). Ferris, which trailed by six at halftime, outscored Mead 26-12 in the fourth quarter. Karson Maze led Mead with 21 points while Brady Thornton had 11 points with eight rebounds.

Lewis and Clark 49, Shadle Park 40: Angus Gehn scored 18 points and the visiting Tigers (7-6, 0-2) defeated the Highlanders (1-12, 0-2). Christian Groth hit four 3-pointers for Shadle Park.

University 76, Cheney 58: The Titans (8-5, 1-2) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (8-5, 1-1). Details were unavailable.

Mt. Spokane 43, Central Valley 39: The visiting Wildcats (9-4, 2-0) topped the Bears (9-4, 2-1). Details were unavailable.

GSL 2A

Rogers 75, East Valley 49: Kaiden Wirth scored 17 points, Kayoni Yoeun added 16 and the visiting Pirates (5-3, 2-2) defeated the Knights (2-10, 1-3). Carsen Mertens led East Valley with 20.

Pullman 67, North Central 56: Gavyn Dealy scored 22 points and the Greyhounds (10-3, 3-1) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (7-5, 4-1). Isaac Williams led North Central with 22 points.

Clarkston 64, Deer Park 48: Kendry Gimlin scored 19 points, Dray Torpey added 18 and the visiting Bantams (4-7, 1-3) defeated the Stags (3-7, 1-3). Cooper Rich led Deer Park with 12 points.