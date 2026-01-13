What to stream: Where to find the 2026 Golden Globes winners

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

The Golden Globes were on Sunday, the opening salvo of the awards season ceremonies leading up to the Academy Awards on March 15. It’s an indicator if not an accurate prediction of where the awards tea leaves are heading, though keep in mind that the awards are voted on by different bodies, and the different categories can add an additional wrinkle.

However, if you’d like to catch up with some of the big winners of the night, or prep for the Oscars, here’s where to stream most of the Golden Globes winners.

Three of the night’s biggest wins went to films that are still in theaters, so head out to your local cinema to catch “Marty Supreme,” and Timothée Chalamet’s Globes-winning performance as best actor in a musical or comedy as table tennis phenom Marty Mauser. You’ll also have to hit the theater for Chloé Zhao’s Shakespeare weepie “Hamnet,” which won best picture – drama and best actress in a drama for captivating star Jessie Buckley.

It’s also worth your time to go see Kleber Mendonça Filho’s “The Secret Agent” in theaters, Brazil’s Oscar entry this year, which won best international feature and best actor – drama for star Wagner Moura, and is sure to factor into the Oscar conversation.

What you can stream is “One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s revolutionary ode to raising a new generation of rabble-rousers. While star Leonardo DiCaprio lost to Chalamet, and co-star Sean Penn to Stellan Skarsgård in “Sentimental Value,” Anderson picked up best screenplay, best director, and the film won best motion picture – musical or comedy, while Teyana Taylor won best supporting actress (a good harbinger for her Oscar chances). Stream it on HBO Max.

Also on HBO Max, Ryan Coogler’s audacious, sexy and incisive cultural commentary-as-vampire flick “Sinners,” which won the curious “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” award and best score for Ludwig Göransson (boo to the Globes for bumping this from the telecast). Stream it on HBO Max.

No surprise the Netflix phenom “KPop Demon Hunters” snagged best animated film and best song for perpetual earworm “Golden,” tearfully accepted by songwriter and star Ejae. Stream this fun one on Netflix.

Rose Byrne won best actress in a musical or comedy for her harrowing turn as a very stressed-out mom in Mary Bronstein’s motherhood panic attack of a film, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” and gave one of the most memorable speeches of the night (a reptile expo honestly sounds like a plot point from the film). Rent it on iTunes or Amazon.

The Norwegian family drama “Sentimental Value” only won one award, for Skarsgard in supporting actor, but this profoundly moving piece about art and family is a beautiful effort from Joachim Trier. Rent it on iTunes or Amazon.

On the TV side, the Globes went the way of the Emmys, with Apple TV’s “The Studio,” HBO Max’s “The Pitt” and Netflix’s “Adolescence” taking top prizes. Rhea Seehorn surprised with her win for her turn in the newer Apple series “Pluribus” from Vince Gilligan, and Michelle Williams won for her turn in Hulu’s “Dying for Sex.” Finally, Amy Poehler justifiably won the Globes’ first podcast award, for her “Good Hang with Amy Poehler,” a delightful interview show you can also watch. Her episodes with her former “Saturday Night Live” co-stars are the best.

Enjoy your Globes streaming and start prepping those Oscar ballots today.