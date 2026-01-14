Chronic wasting disease found in deer killed south of Grangeville

By Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune

A deer harvested in Idaho’s Game Management Unit 15 south of Grangeville tested positive for chronic wasting disease, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The always fatal cervid disease had not yet been detected in the unit and it is believed it likely spread from a nearby CWD hot spot in Unit 14.

According to a news release from the agency, the deer, a whitetail buck, was harvested about 20 miles from Slate Creek. Idaho’s first-ever case of the disease was detected at the lower end of Slate Creek in 2021.

Since then, the disease has been found near White Bird and east toward Grangeville, which sits near the border of the two units.

“It’s not terribly surprising because it’s a pretty logical progression,” Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region Wildlife Manager Jana Ashling said in a news release. “We know based on radio collar data that we have animals moving between these areas.”

The disease was previously detected in wild deer in Game Management Unit 18 across the river from Slate Creek, and near Bonners Ferry in Game Management Unit 1, and Game Management Unit 23 near New Meadows.

The disease has also been detected three times in domestic elk farms in the state’s southeastern corner, with the latest coming from Bingham County in November. Those detections are believed to be tied to imports of domestic elk from Canada The facilities associated with the positive tests are under quarantine.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has implemented mandatory CWD testing for hunter-killed deer in parts of Game Management Units 1, 14, 18, 23, 24, 32A and 63A. It has established CWD Management Zones, which come with special rules regarding the handling of carcasses in Units 14, 18 and part of Unit 1.

According to the news release, the Fish and Game managers and the Idaho Fish and Game commission will determine the best strategy to deal with the Unit 15 detection.

The agency has implemented a program to reduce deer densities around the Slate Creek hot spot over the past few years.

Testing associated with that operation has shown as much as 10% of the whitetail deer in lower Slate Creek and nearby drainages may have the disease. However, the infection rate is much lower, about 1.4%, for the entire unit.

The disease that affects deer, elk and moose is found in 36 states, including in Washington near Spokane. It is spread by misfolded proteins known as prions and results in debilitating neurological symptoms before the eventual death of the animal.

While it has never been detected in humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people not eat the meat of animals known to have the disease.

Eric Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com.