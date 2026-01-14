‘Driving force’: Former Idaho governor honored with name aboard nuclear submarine

By Kevin Fixler Idaho Statesman

A U.S. Navy ship will be named for the state of Idaho for the first time in more than a century, and now it will also carry the name of a “driving force” in public office for the state, too.

Former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne has been given the rare distinction of having his name attached to a space aboard the newest U.S. submarine — specifically the engine room. The honor was recently granted by USS Idaho Navy Commander C.J. Guillerault as the nuclear-powered sub nears commissioning later this year.

“The drive he demonstrated as the 30th governor of Idaho, propelling the state forward in technology and conservation, is the same drive and enthusiasm he has demonstrated in support of USS Idaho,” Guillerault wrote in a Jan. 6 letter to U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho. “A plaque will be prominently displayed stating ‘The Honorable Dirk A. Kempthorne, A Driving Force for the Great State of Idaho, Whose Legacy Endures, Above and Below the Waves.’ ”

Kempthorne, 74, Idaho’s governor from 1999 to 2006, has in recent years served as chairman of the commissioning advisory committee for the USS Idaho. In addition, he’s been a longtime advocate of the submarine, and the state’s name returning to a Navy vessel since a battleship was commissioned with the moniker in 1919. That ship, which saw military action in Japan during World War II, was decommissioned in 1946, according to a prior report from the Idaho Statesman.

Risch served three years as Kempthorne’s lieutenant governor before succeeding him as Idaho’s 31st governor for a seven-month stint in 2006. Last month, Risch made a formal request by phone of Guillerault to grant the honor aboard the USS Idaho to Kempthorne.

“Dirk’s contributions to our great state and our nation are significant. His leadership and dedication to the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee is a true testament to Dirk’s resounding love for the Gem State,” Risch said in a statement. “It was my great honor to request the USS Idaho’s engine room be named for my dear friend and Idaho’s former governor, Dirk Kempthorne.”

The two former governors were among invited dignitaries for Gov. Brad Little’s annual State of the State address on Monday to kick off the 2026 session of the Idaho Legislature.

Kempthorne — who went on to serve from 2006 to 2009 as U.S. interior secretary under President George W. Bush — announced last year that he was diagnosed with cancer. Despite undergoing treatment, Kempthorne’s diagnosis has progressed into Stage 4 cancer, according to his daughter.

Last month, Kempthorne, a 1975 University of Idaho graduate, also was awarded the President’s Medallion at his alma mater’s winter commencement. The honor, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of him earning his bachelor’s degree at the U of I, is given to those who have made significant contributions to Idaho’s cultural, economic, scientific or social advancement, offered notable service to the state or nation and improved the well-being of humankind.

The new USS Idaho will be the fifth Navy ship named for the Gem State, according to a news release. Idaho is where the first nuclear submarine reactor was built in 1951 at what is today known as the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls.