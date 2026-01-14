Feds to investigate Tacoma Public Schools over its policy on trans athletes

By Isha Trivedi (Tacoma) News Tribune

Tacoma Public Schools is the subject of a federal investigation following complaints that the district is discriminating on the basis of sex.

The investigation follows complaints that the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights received that allege that the school district has policies that “discriminate on the basis of sex by permitting students to participate in sports based on their ‘gender identity,’ not biological sex,” according to a news release from the education department on Wednesday.

District spokesperson Tanisha Jumper said the district was notified Wednesday of the investigation and said she will have more details to share “in the days to come.”

“These policies jeopardize both the safety and the equal opportunities of women in educational programs and activities,” the Department of Education’s release reads.

The Title IX investigation comes about one year after President Donald Trump issued an executive order that banned transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. Trump’s order stated that educational institutions that include trans athletes in women’s sports prevent women from having an “equal opportunity” to participate in sports. The order stated that the federal government could rescind funds from educational programs that do so.

Tacoma Public Schools issued a statement soon after stating that the district would not abide by the order, saying it conflicted with state law.

The announcement of the investigation came one day after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on trans athletes participating in women’s sports, during which it appeared poised to uphold the state bans.

“We will leave no stone unturned in these investigations to uphold women’s right to equal access in education programs – a fight that started over half a century ago and is far from finished,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in the release announcing the investigations.

Pierce County’s largest school district is one of eighteen educational entities in the country that is subject to such an investigation, according to the news release. Washington school districts, including Cheney, Sultan and Vancouver public schools, were also on the list of districts under investigation.