How much will it cost to see a Seahawks playoff game?

By Alex Halverson Seattle Times

The road to the Super Bowl runs through Seattle, but there are no free rides.

The Seahawks play their first playoff game of the season in the divisional round on Saturday at Lumen Field. If they take down the San Francisco 49ers for a second time this season, they’ll host the NFC Championship Game as well.

The Seahawks were the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl as of Tuesday.

Unsurprisingly, available tickets for Saturday’s game and a potential NFC title match in Seattle are dwindling. For those looking to snag some seats on the resale market, it’ll cost them. As of Tuesday, the get-in price for Saturday was $540 on SeatGeek. A standing room-only ticket on Ticketmaster went for $506.

Those are in the cheap seats, the nosebleeds, high up in the 300 level and tucked away in the corners of Lumen Field. Anything in the 200 level will run at least $1,000.

If you have money to burn and are looking to sit right behind the 49ers, SeatGeek was offering a handful of tickets that ran between $2,202 and $5,905.

Those prices shoot up for the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 25. If the Seahawks make it that far, they’ll face either the Chicago Bears or the Los Angeles Rams. The lowest-price ticket available as of Tuesday was $973 for a seat in Section 316.

The Seahawks last hosted an NFC title game in 2015, when they defeated the Green Bay Packers on their way to Super Bowl XLIX. Seattle lost that Super Bowl in heartbreaking fashion to the New England Patriots.