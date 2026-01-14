Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep boys wrestling handle Central Valley; Rogers girls romp over Shadle Park

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s Greater Spokane League wrestling action.

Boys

Gonzaga Prep 70, Central Valley 6: Samuel Kincaid (157), Harrison Crooks (175) and Brock Gustaveson (190) earned pins and the Bullpups (5-1) handled the visiting Bears (3-2). Dean Walton (165) earned a pin for CV.

Mead 58, Ridgeline 17: Breydon Nguyen (113), Bodie Slater (120), Duane Leslie (175) and Ciaus Kimpel (285) all earned pins and the visiting Panthers (5-0) topped the Falcons (2-3). Carson Atwood (126) and Kaedyn Aurand (150) had pins for Ridgeline.

Ferris 66, Shadle Park 16: Sawyer McManus (215) and Paul Cassell (285) won by pin and the visiting Saxons (2-3) handled the Highlanders (0-5). Blake Doolittle (165) earned a pin for Shadle.

Deer Park 50, Rogers 27: Logan Wise (132), Eoin Bogle (165) and Solomon Slind (285) won by pin and the visiting Stags (4-1) defeated the Pirates (1-3). Alijah Rhodes (157) had a pin for Rogers.

East Valley 60, North Central 15: Dakota Jackson (190) and Julian Torres (215) led seven with pins and the visiting Knights (2-3) beat the Wolfpack (0-5). Loe Cooper (144) earned a pin for NC.

Clarkston 54, Pullman 28: Clayton Ockwell (132), Steven Mann (138), Steven Mann (144) and Phoenix Jansen (190) all earned pins and the Bantams (5-1) beat the visiting Greyhounds (1-3).

Girls

Cheney 62, Lewis and Clark 18: Jazmin Cuevas (105) and Gigi Ajenifuja (235) earned pins and the Blackhawks (3-0) topped the visiting Tigers (0-2). Adelina Berry (14) and Naomi Saunders (190) had pins for LC.

Mead 54, Ridgeline 24: Briella Portrey (115), Lili Vallieres (120) and Kendall Smith (125) earned pins and the Panthers (2-1) beat the Falcons (1-3). Zoe Grishko (135) and Hailee Argaw (140) had pins for Ridgeline.

Shadle Park 36, Ferris 24: Aries Flores (115) and Madison Duncan (140) had pins and the visiting Highlanders (2-1) beat the Saxons (0-3). Sydney Didion earned a pin for Ferris.

Rogers 39, Deer Park 18: Magdalena Sebastian-Lorenzo (105), Savannah Taylor (115) and Amelia Smith (235) earned pins and the Pirates (4-2) handled the visiting Stags (0-3). Evelyn Scott (130) and Emily Bogle (145) had pins for Deer Park.

Clarkston 54, Pullman 30: Daniella Lucas (125), Joelyn Hart (145) and Aspen Hellickson (235) won by pin and the Bantams (3-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (1-1).