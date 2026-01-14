Seahawks notebook: Ernest Jones IV honored by All-Pro nod – ‘It was big time’

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

RENTON – Ernest Jones IV just happened to wake up early Saturday morning even with the Seahawks getting to enjoy a weekend off. His phone buzzed with a message of congratulations.

For what? Being named second-team Associated Press All-Pro for the first time in his career.

“It was big time. Definitely a personal goal of mine, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without these players in the locker room, God of course for him allowing me to go out and make the plays,” Jones said Tuesday. “It feels good. I would be lying if I said that when I got the news I wasn’t happy for myself.”

The Seahawks ended up with five players named to the All-Pro teams and several others receiving votes when they were announced early Saturday morning. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the only first-team selection for the Seahawks, and that was expected after he led the NFL in yards receiving in the regular season.

Jones, defensive tackle Leonard Williams, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and punter Michael Dickson were all second-team selections. For Jones, Williams and Witherspoon it was their first time being honored, while Dickson was named to the team for a second time after being a first-team choice as a rookie in 2018.

Jones finished the regular season with 126 total tackles and five interceptions, tied for the most of any linebacker in the league with Jacksonville’s Devin Lloyd, who was also named to the second team.

He also felt there should have been more of the Seahawks defense recognized. Byron Murphy II, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori, Julian Love and DeMarcus Lawrence all received votes but none garnered enough to be on the first or second teams.

“It definitely should have been a long list of us on there, I think,” he said. “But it was great for us to get that recognition. For us, let’s just go, bro. We got a great defense. I like our odds against anybody. Let’s go get in these playoff games and see what happens.”

Rare company

Smith-Njigba was already in rare company, becoming just the second Seahawks player in franchise history to lead the NFL in yards receiving in a single season, joining Steve Largent who did it twice, in 1979 and again in 1985.

But his individual success combined with the team success this season landed Smith-Njigba in another exclusive category.

Thanks to research by the NFL, Smith-Njigba became the first player to lead the NFL in yards receiving and be on a No. 1 seed for the playoffs in the same season in more than 30 years.

The last time it happened came in 1994 when San Francisco’s Jerry Rice led the league in yards receiving with 1,499 yards, and the 49ers were the No. 1 seed in the NFC and went on to win the Super Bowl.

In fact, since 1985 the only two players to lead the league in yards receiving and be on a No. 1 seed are Rice and Smith-Njigba. Rice did it two other times along with the 1994 season – 1990 and 1989. The 49ers won the Super Bowl in 1989 before losing to the New York Giants in the NFC Championship game the next season.

Injury report

Left tackle Charles Cross and safety Coby Bryant were full participants in practice Tuesday as the Seahawks started their game-week preparations, a strong indication that both will return against the 49ers.

Cross missed the final three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, while Bryant missed the last two games with a knee injury.

Only two Seahawks were listed as did not participate: tackle Josh Jones (knee) and linebacker Tyrice Knight (hamstring). Jones filled in while Cross was out but had been playing through ankle and knee issues. Lawrence (Achilles) and Riq Woolen (oblique) were both listed as limited participants because of injuries. Williams and Smith-Njigba were limited as resting players.

Roster move

The Seahawks designated linebacker Chazz Surratt for return to practice after he missed the final six games of the regular season with an ankle injury suffered in late November at Tennessee.

Surratt primarily played on special teams and finished second on the team in special teams tackles with 11 despite missing the final stretch of the season. Surratt was signed by the Seahawks before the season after he was released by the 49ers.

Surratt’s return leaves one spot open for a return to practice by a player currently on injured reserve.