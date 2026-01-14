Shooting reported in Minneapolis allegedly involving federal agents

Star Tribune staff The Minnesota Star Tribune

A man was shot in the leg Wednesday night during a federal immigration enforcement operation in north Minneapolis, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

Witnesses say a series of gunshots followed a car chase and foot chase involving federal agents.

In a post on X from the city of Minneapolis, staff said, “We are aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in North Minneapolis. We are working to confirm additional details.”

The Minnesota Star Tribune is at the scene of the alleged shooting and trying to verify details.

Not long before reports of the shooting, Gov. Tim Walz told the Trump administration to “end this occupation” during a live address about the continued surge of federal immigration agents in Minnesota.

Walz also called on Minnesotans to protest peacefully and carry their phones with them so that when they see federal agents in their area they can “take out that phone and hit record.”

“This long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement,” Walz said. “Instead, it is a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government.”

Minnesota streets have been flooded with officers from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection arms in recent days, and confrontations with protesters have escalated.

