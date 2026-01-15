10 under $10 for the weekend of Jan. 16-18

1 National RV Show – Big RV selection, discounts and show-only incentives. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Admission: Free.

2 Friday Night Movie at the MAC – January’s film is “Some Like It Hot” (1959). NR. 2 hours, 1 minute. 6:30 p.m. Friday. The MAC, 2316 W. First Ave. Admission: $8.

3 “Earth’s Greatest Enemy” – Abby Martin reveals how the U.S. military, as the world’s largest polluter, impacts the environment while operating with minimal accountability. Not rated. 2 hours. 7 p.m. Sunday. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Admission: Free.

4 Texts & Texture – A collection of literary-based mixed media works and collages by local artist Tracy Poindexter-Canton, inspired by various books. Artist reception 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Indian Trail Library, 4909 W. Barnes Road. Admission: Free.

5 “The Princess Bride” – A bedridden boy’s grandfather reads him the story of a farmboy-turned-pirate who encounters numerous obstacles, enemies and allies in his quest to be reunited with his true love. Rated PG. 1 hour, 38 minutes. 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: $5.

6 Plateau Basket Weaving – Artist Julie Edwards, of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, shares techniques for the twining basketry skill used by Native American communities in the Colombia Plateau region. The library provides all supplies. Adults. Registration is required at scld.libcal.com/event/14742951. 1 p.m. Friday. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. Admission: Free.

7 Frames of Reference: “The Fall” – A series dedicated to showcasing art in film and celebrating artists across all mediums. In 1920s Los Angeles, a bed-ridden patient in a hospital captivates a young girl with a fantastic tale of heroes, myths and villains on a desert island. Rated R. 1 hour, 57 minutes. 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Admission: $8.

8 Jupiter’s Eye 1st Anniversary Birthday Bash – A one-year anniversary celebration for Jupiter’s Eye Book Cafe featuring a chill piano hour, tarot readings and a DJ set by rosethrow. Every purchase over $50 will receive a Jupiter’s Eye T-shirt or a secret, soon-to-be-revealed item. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Jupiter’s Eye Book Cafe, 411 W. First Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Pullman Market on Main – A weekly indoor market in downtown Pullman featuring local farmers, makers and small businesses under one roof. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Pullman Market on Main, 300 E. Main St., Pullman. Admission: Free.

10 Saturday with the Symphony – The Coeur d’Alene Symphony performs, puts on an interactive activity and a book is read by the children’s librarian. 11 a.m. Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Admission: Free.