$5B in federal funds for WA would stop layoffs at Tri-Cities’ biggest employer

Simone Carter The Olympian (Wash.)

Projects across Washington state are poised to get federal funding under an appropriations bill package that the U.S. Senate passed Thursday.

The Senate passed the package 82-15, with more than $5 billion going to Washington state, according to Sen. Patty Murray’s office. That includes record funding for the Hanford nuclear site and $190 million for the Howard Hanson Dam.

The House approved the package last week, The Tri-City Herald reported.

Murray serves as the Senate Appropriations Committee’s vice chair and led the upper chamber’s passage of the three bipartisan bills covering fiscal year 2026, her office said in a Thursday news release.

The package is now on its way to the desk of President Donald Trump, who will still need to sign it into law.

“I said I would tear up Trump’s budget and write a new one — and I did,” Murray said in the Jan. 15 release. “As the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, I made sure Washington state had a strong voice and a seat at the table at every step in negotiations over these spending bills — and I am proud to be bringing home billions of dollars for critical projects and programs across Washington state in this package.”

Here are a few of the key projects in Washington state that are set to receive funding. Tri-Cities

The Hanford nuclear site near the Tri-Cities area is on track to benefit from “record funding,” Murray previously said in a statement.

Under the legislation, Hanford would get a $277 million bump compared with the prior fiscal year’s budget bill. Its latest budget now comes to about $3.22 billion, or a nearly 9.4% increase from the previous year. Included in this number is roughly $1.05 billion for operations in Richland, while the Office of River Protection is looking at a $235.7 million boost compared with fiscal year 2025.

The Trump administration had previously proposed funding Hanford by just over $2.9 billion in fiscal 2026, the Tri-City Herald reported, while the House had originally suggested slashing its funding to just under $2.9 billion.

The Office of Science at the Department of Energy would get a $160 million increase over fiscal 2025’s funding level, bolstering research at various universities and national laboratories, including in universities and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Washington, per Murray’s office. Some $180 million for Tri-Cities-area PNNL facilities is expected to manifest, and labs including PNNL would be safeguarded from additional layoffs. PNNL is the largest employer in the Tri-Cities area.

The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) is set to receive $49 million; the Tri-Cities has one LIGO facility, according to Murray’s team.

“While President Trump proposed severe cuts to programs that power our economy, deliver scientific breakthroughs, and help working families get by, my Democratic colleagues and I protected the investments that matter most to families and our economy and defeated scores of extreme far-right policies,” Murray said in the Jan. 15 release. Tacoma, Pierce County

Last year Murray sounded the alarm that the Trump administration was planning to strip blue states of hundreds of millions of dollars meant for construction-project funding, including the Howard Hanson Dam. The loss was among cuts to Army Corps of Engineers’ projects in Washington state and elsewhere.

On Thursday, Murray’s office celebrated a win: $190 million for a construction project at the dam that will bolster fish passage and protect water supply for Tacoma and Covington. It will also offer “critical flood risk reduction along the Green River,” according to the release.

The project originally needed $500 million to move forward with construction. The latest bill allows the Corps to get the Howard Hanson Dam project back on track with the latest award, adding language to allow the Army Corps to incrementally fund the project by modifying the existing design and construction contract within 60 days of the bill’s enactment.

“As ranking member of the Energy and Water Subcommittee, I made sure Washington state came out on top when it came to this bill that funds so much critical work in our state,” Murray said in a statement Wednesday.

“Last year, the Trump administration corruptly zeroed out funding for the Howard Hanson Dam and stripped away Army Corps construction dollars from states like Washington — an outrageous abuse of power made possible by a Republican funding bill that handed even more authority to Trump,” she added. “This bill rebukes that effort — and delivers $190 million for the Howard Hanson Dam to finally begin construction on a critical project to reduce flood risk and ensure long-term water reliability for over one million people in the region.“

The latest funding includes $412.5 million for Army Corps of Engineers projects and $80.955 million for Bureau of Reclamation projects across Washington state.

The Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund is set to count a “historic” $3.47 billion to help support waterway and port infrastructure in Washington and nationwide.

According to the release from Murray’s office, there’s: “Bill language explicitly directing the Army Corps of Engineers to fully implement language Senator Murray championed in the 2020 Water Resources Development Act that requires the Corps to provide additional funding to Donor and Energy Transfer ports, which contribute more to the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund than they can access.

Language in the bill will ensure that the ports of Tacoma and Seattle receive their “fair share” from the fund, according to Murray’s office.

Another project that Murray’s office said she secured funding for: $1 million for sewer system upgrades in Carbonado in Pierce County.

To see a list of other congressionally directed spending projects that Murray fought to gain funding for, visit murray.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Washington-State-EWD-CJS-INT-CDS-Requests.pdf. Staff writer Debbie Cockrell contributed to this report.