Ask the doctors: Shoveling snow quickly puts strain on heart

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I’m 65 and healthy. I actually like shoveling snow because it keeps me active. My grandson and my wife say I’m asking for a heart attack and are after me to get a snowblower. I would like to know how serious a risk shoveling really is. Surely there’s a way to shovel snow and stay safe.

Dear Reader: Shoveling snow is a vigorous activity. It uses large muscle groups and involves trunk rotation. Because it involves so much of the body engaged in lifting weight, it also becomes aerobic. Just as quickly, it can outpace the heart’s capacity. This is particularly true for people who are more sedentary. Both of us – Dr. Glazier as a medical student in New York and Dr. Ko as a resident in Rhode Island – have seen our fair share of snow-induced cardiac issues. Your question opens up a discussion we suspect can benefit many readers who ride out the winters in snow country.

Physical exertion is measured in metabolic equivalents. Also known as METs, it’s a sliding scale that indicates how much energy you’re using during a particular activity. The scale starts at one MET, which is sitting quietly. From there, it increases exponentially, with 18 or 20 METs representing a sustained flat-out, hair-on-fire sprint. Shoveling snow clocks in around 5 to 7 METs. This is about the same as a vigorous game of doubles tennis. It also marks an important transition zone, where you progress from moderate to vigorous exertion. Cardiovascular demand spikes at this point, often without people realizing it.

By the time danger signs appear, the heart may already be under significant strain. These signs include shortness of breath; weakness; dizziness; chest pressure or pain; a racing, pounding or irregular heartbeat; nausea; or sudden fatigue. Another factor to consider, unique to winter weather exertion, is something known as cold-induced peripheral vasoconstriction. In cold weather, the blood vessels closest to the surface of the skin tighten up. This sends warming blood deeper into the body to protect vital organs. However, this can cause a spike in blood pressure that, for some people, can be dangerous.

Exercise physiologists have found that in just two minutes of shoveling snow, your heart rate can exceed 85% of maximum. That’s on par with a stress test. To stay safe, work at a slow to moderate pace and be sure to take frequent breaks. Sweep or push away what you can and keep the heavy lifting to a minimum. When you lift, don’t fill the shovel all the way. And don’t forget to breathe. Because the core is engaged, it can be easy to unconsciously hold your breath as you work, which causes blood pressure and heart rate to rise. If you experience any of the symptoms we noted above, stop immediately. And one final note: Anyone living with heart disease or who has the risk factors for heart disease should not shovel snow.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.