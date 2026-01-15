Chamber Soiree brings sounds of the symphony to the Historic Davenport Hotel

From staff reports

For two evenings the sounds of the Spokane Symphony will ring through the Davenport Hotel.

Chamber Soiree will take small ensembles of Spokane Symphony musicians to the historic Davenport Hotel as they primarily perform familiar tunes from renowned composers.

Chamber Soiree will take place on Wednesday and Thursday. General admission tickets cost $45 while table seating tickets cost $125 and include a glass of wine and light fare from the Historic Davenport Hotel kitchen. Tickets can be purchased through the Fox Theater website.