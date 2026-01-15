Eggers, Grossman lead Eastern Washington women to home win over Weber State
Eastern Washington forwards Jaecy Eggers and Kourtney Grossman combined for 34 points and 25 rebounds, and the Eagles powered past Big Sky Conference foe Weber State 73-58 on Thursday night at Reese Court in Cheney.
Eggers, a sophomore, tallied 20 points and 11 rebounds while Grossman, a sophomore who leads the nation in rebounding average, recorded 14 points and 14 boards. Guard Ella Gallatin added 18 points and six rebounds.
EWU (9-8, 2-2 Big Sky) shot 41.3% from the field compared to 36.8% for Weber State (6-12, 0-5), and the hosts outrebounded the Wildcats by 21.
The Eagles used a 17-0 run that started late in the first quarter to open up an eight-point lead early in the second, and they led the rest of the way, holding off a fourth-quarter Weber State rally.