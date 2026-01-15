Gonzaga women take control late for 82-69 win over San Francisco

Gonzaga’s Allie Turner tries to get around San Francisco’s Aina Cargol on the baseline Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Lisa Fortier called a timeout with 7 minutes, 3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter with Gonzaga trailing 60-59.

The Gonzaga coach had her team switch to a zone. And as easy as that, the momentum switched significantly.

The Bulldogs outscored San Francisco 23-9 the rest of the way, snapping a two-game losing streak to the Dons, 82-69, in a West Coast Conference women’s basketball game Thursday before 4,765 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

“We had a hard time keeping them off their strong hand,” Fortier said. “We were trying to come up with something different. We were able to get stops and get some rebounds.”

Gonzaga improved to 13-6 overall and 5-1 in the WCC. The Zags’ victory coupled with Loyola Marymount’s win over league-leader Oregon State (55-51) means there’s a two-way tie atop the conference.

The Zags’ lone WCC loss came at Santa Clara, which fell 73-66 to Portland on Thursday.

Gonzaga finished the game with sizable advantages over the Dons in every statistical category except turnovers.

San Francisco had no answer for the Zags’ dynamic duo of redshirt freshman forward Lauren Whittaker and sophomore guard Allie Turner. They accounted for 51 points.

Whittaker added to her freshman double-doubles record with a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds – the 10th time she’s had a double-double. She also had three assists.

Turner had 25 points, five assists and two blocked shots. She made 5 of 8 from 3-point range, increasing her season total to 53 made 3s.

It may have been a defensive play that was most critical for Turner. Or at least it came at a significant moment.

With San Francisco’s Candy Edokpaigbe breaking down court for what appeared would be a layup – with the Dons ahead 60-59 – Turner sprinted back and blocked the shot.

“I’m told (by coaches) not to block shots usually, but I was just feeling it right then,” the 5-foot-8 Turner said, smiling. “Everybody got really hyped.”

Moments later, Turner went to the free-throw line for two shots. She made both to give the Zags the lead for good at 61-60 with 5:41 remaining.

A Whittaker basket inside off an assist from Turner followed by a nice move and basket inside from freshman Jaiden Haile extended the lead to 65-60 with 4:30 to go.

Turner stepped around a Whittaker screen for a 3-pointer and Whittaker muscled inside off an assist from sophomore Teryn Gardner and the Zags led 70-62.

San Francisco (10-7, 3-3) called a timeout, but the Dons couldn’t turn the momentum.

Turner and Zeryhia Aokuso combined for four made free throws in the final minute to give Gonzaga its biggest lead.

Gonzaga’s first steal didn’t come until three seconds remained in the third quarter. The Zags added four in the decisive final period.

“Our team was ready to come in when they dribbled to a bad spot. We were there to trap,” Fortier said. “I don’t know who shot through those gaps, but we were putting our face in there and being aggressive.”

Fortier praised Whittaker and Turner for making key plays down the stretch.

“I thought both made some big shots,” Fortier said.

Gonzaga committed 19 turnovers, about its average, and had 11 in the first half. But the Zags led 39-35 at halftime.

A 3-pointer from Whittaker with 39 seconds left in the third allowed Gonzaga to take a 57-54 lead into the fourth.

Gonzaga, which is ranked fourth in the nation in made 3-pointers, made 11 of 20 from distance. Five different players made long-range shots.

The Zags had difficulty defending Edokpaigbe, who scored the majority of her team-high 24 points off dribble penetration.

“It just seemed like we just needed to get stops,” Fortier said. “(San Francisco) is a good defensive team because they’re physical, but their strength lies in their transition offense. … They’re tough to guard.”

Gonzaga finishes a three-game homestand Saturday when San Diego (7-12, 1-5) visits.