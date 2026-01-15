GOP rep hints Greenland invasion could trigger bipartisan Trump impeachment

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Republican Rep. Don Bacon indicated there could be bipartisan support to impeach President Donald Trump for a third time if he invades Greenland.

Days after the Trump administration attacked Venezuela and took its leader into custody, the president began expressing renewed interest in acquiring Greenland. Polls overwhelmingly show Greenland does not want to be part of the U.S.

Denmark – the NATO country that claims Greenland as an autonomous territory – has also said it is not interested in a deal that would hand the island to the U.S.

But Trump insisted Wednesday on social media that any situation short of giving U.S. control of Greenland “is unacceptable.”

Bacon, who represents Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, called that suggestion unreasonable.

“If he went through with the threats, I think it would be the end of his presidency,” Bacon told the Omaha World-News in an interview published Thursday.

Claiming he would “lean toward” crossing party lines to remove Trump from the White House in such an event, Bacon said “there’s so many Republicans” angry about the president’s threats toward a longstanding U.S. ally.

Bacon, 62, announced in July he would not seek re-election when his congressional term ends in November. But the Air Force veteran indicated that does not mean he is retiring from government after completing his fifth term in Congress.

He told his local paper that invading Greenland would be a “total mistake” in several regards.

“It’s just the worst idea ever in my view,” Bacon said.

Trump also suggested several times after taking office last year that Canada should become part of the U.S.

A poll published Wednesday by Canadian news agency Global News found that 31% of that country’s citizens believe Trump may invade Canada. Many respondents also think the U.S. will likely attack Greenland, Cuba and other neighboring nations.