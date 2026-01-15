Harry Styles announces 4th album: ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Harry Styles has officially confirmed his long-awaited fourth album, which will drop just shy of four years after his last.

The three-time Grammy winner, 31, on Thursday shared the art for “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

The cover of the 12-track album, debuting March 6, shows the One Direction alum sporting jeans and a fitted blue tee shirt, holding onto his sunglasses beneath a disco ball, with the silhouettes of trees contrasted against a dusky sky.

The “Fine Line” singer’s announcement comes nearly three weeks after he quietly published “Forever, Forever,” an eight-and-a-half minute video spotlighting devoted fans on the last stop of his Love on Tour, which ended in July 2023.

Some speculated the video was Styles’ way of thanking fans for “being patient,” but others hoped it signaled, “Something is coming.”

Earlier this week, Styles launched a new website and billboards in New York City teasing that he would “see you very soon,” per People.

The new album will mark Styles’ first since 2022’s “Harry’s House,” which earned him the Grammy for album of the year.

The album’s hit track, “As It Was,” also earned four nominations for record of the year, best music video, best pop solo performance and song of the year. The video has been viewed more than 910 million times since it dropped on YouTube in March 2022.