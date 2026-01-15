Idaho State men turn back visiting Idaho in ‘King Spud’ rivalry game

From staff reports

POCATELLO, Idaho – Idaho State used a late run to pull away from Idaho and claim a win in the “Battle for King Spud” rivalry series.

The Bengals scored their third consecutive win over their foes from up north, topping Idaho 76-68 on Thursday night at Reed Gym.

Idaho State (10-8, 3-2 Big Sky) led 37-36 after a well-matched first half, but the Vandals (10-7, 2-2) captured momentum in the second and went up by six points midway through the period. The Bengals responded with a 14-2 run to take an eight-point lead with 2:47 remaining, and Idaho couldn’t answer.

Freshman forward Jackson Rasmussen, an in-state product from Meridian, led Idaho with 19 points. The Vandals shot 41.5% from the field, 4 of 26 on 3s and 20 of 31 from the foul line.

Guard Jamison Guerra had 21 points for Idaho State, which shot 47.1% on field goals, 8 of 19 on 3s and 20 of 25 on free throws.