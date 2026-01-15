Idaho women enjoy balanced offense, cruise to home win over Idaho State

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho women’s basketball team enjoyed a balanced offensive performance and took control early in a matchup with its in-state rival, cruising to an 81-68 Big Sky Conference win over Idaho State on Thursday night at ICCU Arena.

Six Vandals scored nine or more points, led by guard Ana Pinheiro’s 14. Post Debora dos Santos tallied 12 points and 11 rebounds. Idaho (12-5, 3-1 Big Sky) shot 43.5% from the field, 9 of 28 from 3-point range and 18 of 26 from the foul line.

The Vandals held the Bengals (10-6, 3-2), who had won five of their past six games entering this one, to 37.7% from the field and 3 of 16 on 3s.

Idaho’s Hope Hassmann hit a 3 and Kyra Gardner followed with a layup to extend the Vandal lead to 30-20 midway through the second quarter, and the hosts led by at least three possessions the rest of the way.