Juan Rijo, Gregory Pio headline Mariners’ international signings

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The 2026 international signing period for Major League Baseball opened Thursday morning, and teams were able to sign free agents from outside the United States and Canada who aren’t subject to draft rules.

Most teams had already reached agreements on signing bonuses with their prospective players months — and often years — ago. The signings make them official and get them into teams’ training facilities.

The Mariners announced their first wave — five signings — from this international class.

“It’s always a fun and proud time for our Mariners scouting staff, to get to this International Signing Day and witness the fruit of everyone’s collective efforts,” said Frankie Thon Jr., Mariners director of international scouting, in a statement. “More importantly, these players — along with their families — get to achieve a lifelong dream, while also taking their first step into professional baseball. It’s a special day for all involved.”

A pair of outfielders from the Dominican Republic — Juan Rijo and Gregory Pio — headlines the Mariners’ signing class.

Rijo, 17, is rated as the 12th-best prospect in this international signing period by MLB Pipeline. He received a $2.2 million signing bonus, per multiple reports.

A left-handed hitter with a short and fast swing, Rijo is listed at 6 foot 1 and 185 pounds. He is considered to have a mature approach at the plate and quality on-base skills. His power to the pull side has started to increase as he’s matured. Scouting reports list him as an average runner who projects as a corner outfielder as he progresses through the minor leagues.

“We consider Rijo to be a uniquely advanced player,” Thon said. “He’s got a very well-rounded skill set with a chance to be solid to above-average in every single facet of the game. It’s a mature, polished approach at the plate, a simple adjustable swing that we believe will lead to plenty of hard contact and high on-base skills. Off the field, his work ethic is off the charts, and his baseball acumen always shines through. We foresee big things for Rijo and are thrilled to be adding him to our minor-league talent pool.”

Pio, 16, is rated as the No. 32 international prospect but received the largest signing bonus of the Mariners’ signees at $2.8 million. Listed at 5-11 and 170 pounds, he’s a right-handed hitter with plus speed and athleticism with the defensive tools to be a full-time center fielder. He isn’t as polished of a hitter as Rijo but is a year younger.

“Pio is a lean, projectable, exciting athlete,” Thon said. “There’s no denying the upside associated with his tools. The speed, defense and raw strength all have a chance to eventually be above-average. Defensively, he’s a slam-dunk center fielder, and we’re excited to see how the rest of his game develops in the next few years.”

Seattle also signed Dominican switch-hitting infielder Leonardo Reynoso, who is rated as the No. 48 prospect. He’s considered to have a more advanced approach from the left side. Defensively, he likely won’t remain at shortstop in the minor leagues.

“He’s got a sweet swing from the left-hand side, geared for using the whole field and hitting for average,” Thon said. “Defensively, he projects to be more of a third baseman with a plus arm. Reynoso has extensive international tournament experience and has performed very well at the plate.”

Other Mariners signees include outfielders Jarvis Gomez (age 17) and Ambeiro Recio (17) from the Dominican Republic.

“Gomez (is) a right-handed hitter … with an impressive combination of speed, power and arm strength,” Thon said. “Recio (is) a 6-foot-1, right-handed-hitting muscular outfielder whose calling card is the raw strength in his game. It’s well above-average power with plenty of loft and leverage in his swing.”