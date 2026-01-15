Seahawks add QB Sam Darnold to injury report for 49ers game

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – The Seahawks will be mostly healthy going into Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff game against San Francisco, with one surprising question.

Their starting quarterback is now dealing with an injury issue two days before the first home playoff game with fans in almost a decade.

Quarterback Sam Darnold is being listed as questionable because of an oblique injury. Darnold was not on any injury reports prior to Thursday, but was announced as being questionable by the team following practice.

Darnold later spoke with the media and explained that he felt something in his left side during the early stages of Thursday’s practice and as a precaution decided to step away from practice. He didn’t believe the injury was serious and indicated he has every intention of playing against the 49ers.

“In routes on air, (I) felt a little something in my oblique and didn’t want to push it. Wasn’t the day to push it,” Darnold said. “That was it. Came inside, got some rehab and feel like I’ll be ready to go for Saturday.”

Asked what the chances are he’s not able to play, Darnold likely put some worries at ease, saying, “It’s a very low percentage, probably closer to zero.”

Darnold has not missed a game during his first season with the Seahawks and has not missed a game because of injury at any point in the last two seasons. The last time Darnold missed any significant time because of injury was the start of the 2022 season after he suffered a high ankle sprain during the preseason while playing for Carolina.

He said he’s never had oblique issues in the past.

“We’ll be getting some treatment, but like I said, I feel really confident about going on Saturday,” Darnold said.

The next update about Darnold won’t come until Friday when coach Mike Macdonald is scheduled for his final availability prior to the playoff game. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak deferred any questions about Darnold’s status to Macdonald, but did say that backup Drew Lock took some additional snaps in practice.

Those additional snaps Lock received came with the No. 1 offense as Darnold decided to shut down his practice day earlier in the session. Lock’s last start came late in the 2024 season while playing for the Giants. His last starts for the Seahawks came in Weeks 14 and 15 of the 2023 season – a loss to the 49ers and a win over the Eagles.

“Drew’s been really impressive throughout OTAs and training camp and in his role. Started a lot of football games, 28 games in the league,” Kubiak said. “So a lot of confidence in Drew. Brought him here for a reason.”

The Seahawks have ruled out backup offensive tackle Josh Jones with a knee injury. Jones started the final three games of the regular season at left tackle while Charles Cross was out with a hamstring injury – including the Week 18 win over San Francisco. Cross is expected to start on Saturday, although he was limited in practice this week for one day because of the hamstring and a knee issue.

With Jones unavailable, Amari Kight is the presumptive backup at tackle.

“Really good to have Charles back. He looks great. He looks rested. Ready to roll,” Kubiak said.

The Seahawks also ruled out tight end Elijah Arroyo and linebacker Chazz Surratt. Both had their practice windows opened for a return from injured reserve over the past two weeks – Arroyo last week, Surratt this week. Both still need to be added to the 53-man roster, but they seem to have a chance at being available for the NFC Championship if the Seahawks advance.