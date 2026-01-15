Washington State women overcome late deficit, outlast Saint Mary’s for overtime win

From staff reports

MORAGA, Calif. – Washington State’s women’s basketball team overcame a six-point deficit in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime, then outlasted Saint Mary’s in the extra period for a 68-64 West Coast Conference victory on Thursday night at UCU Pavilion.

The Cougars (4-16, 3-4 WCC) led by double digits in the second quarter, only for the Gaels (11-8, 2-4) to storm back and hold the lead for almost the entirety of the second half. SMC went up 55-49 with three minutes remaining, but WSU surged with an 8-0 run to take a 57-55 lead in the final minute. The Gaels’ Mauriana Hashemian-Orr drew a foul with four seconds left and hit both free throws to send it to overtime.

WSU outscored SMC 11-7 in an overtime free-throw fest, also getting clutch baskets in the paint from Alex Covill and Mackenzie Chatfield to put SMC away.

Cougs guard Eleonora Villa had 16 points, freshman guard Keandra Koorits scored a career-high 15 and Covill added nine points and four blocks as WSU shot 42% from the field compared to SMC’s 38%, and outrebounded the Gaels 51-30.