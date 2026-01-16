Carter items, pieces of presidential history, up for auction

By Irene Wright USA Today

Have you ever wanted to own a piece of Presidential history? You may now have your chance as items owned by the Carters go up for auction.

“Selections from The Private Collection of President Jimmy and Mrs. Rosalynn Carter” are available from Christie’s, an international online auction house.

The auction is live now and will continue until 8 a.m. on Jan. 27, according to Christie’s.

“It is a pleasure to share this glimpse into my parents’ world. I hope these objects paint a fuller picture of them – their lives of service, their devotion to each other and the joy and curiosity that kept them learning and engaged throughout their lives,” Amy Carter, the daughter of Jimmy and Rosalynn.

What’s in the collection ?

There are 12 items owned by the Carters up for auction.

Lot 888: A collection of photographs and ephemera from submarine school, from 1948 to 1951.

Lot 850: Two peanut scarves for Governor and Mrs. Jimmy Carter, by Frankie Welch, from 1973.

Lot 860: A group of Jimmy Carter presidential ephemera 20th -century, pins and ribbons.

Lot 849: An American silver small dish, mark of Tiffany & Co., New York, second half of 20th century.

Lot 882: Autograph letter signed as President to Rosalynn Carter, Aug. 18, 1978.

Lot 866: A John B. Stetson hat, made for President Jimmy Carter.

Lot 877: Photograph of James E. Carter, Richard M. Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, signed by all presidents.

Lot 864: A group of ties worn by President Jimmy Carter, from various makers, late 20th century and early 21st century.

Lot 853: A pair of upholstered armchairs.

Lot 876: A painting titled “Mountain Waterfall,” completed by President Jimmy Carter.

Lot 856: A pine horse trough coffee table, made by President Jimmy Carter.

Lot 875 (part): An American (Woodmere China) “Fly Fishing” collection, monogramed part service from late 20th century, blank printed marks saying “Made expressly for President Jimmy Carter’s walnut cabin, Ellijay, Georgia.”

Georgia after the Carters





The former First Lady died in November 2023 at the age of 96, and was followed by her husband in December 2024 at the age of 100.

Their lives were celebrated across the state following their passings. The Carter Center has continued working out of Atlanta, and recently released a statement ⁠regarding the death of Renee Good in Minneapolis after an altercation with an ICE agent.