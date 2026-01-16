Prep roundup: Ridgeline boys inch ahead in fourth, edge Cheney; Gonzaga Prep girls stay undefeated

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

Boys

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 54, Cheney 53: Caden Andreas scored 14 points, Joey Duff added 11 and Bo Fried chipped in 10 for the Falcons (5-9, 1-2), who inched ahead in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Blackhawks (8-6, 1-2). Juleon Horyst paced Cheney with 27 points.

Lewis and Clark 63, Mt. Spokane 52: Four scored in double figures, led by Kruz Kimmet’s 14 points and Angus Gehn’s 13, and the Tigers (8-6, 2-1) outlasted the Wildcats (9-5, 2-1), who were without reigning GSL MVP Jaden Ghoreishi and starting forward Cade Strocsher. Sophomore Kelan Moore led Mt. Spokane with 11 points.

Gonzaga Prep 70, Shadle Park 40: Vincent Moore scored 18 points, Ryan Carney added 13 and the Bullpups (10-5, 3-0) won their fourth consecutive game, handling the visiting Highlanders (1-13, 0-3). Christian Groth led Shadle with 16 points.

University 60, Ferris 55: The visiting Titans (9-5, 2-2) defeated the Saxons (4-9, 1-2). No other details were available.

GSL 2A

West Valley 78, East Valley 50: Noah Willard tallied 27 points and the Eagles (8-3, 4-1) beat the Knights (2-11, 1-4). Carsen Mertens scored 12 points for East Valley. Nathan Zettle had 12 for West Valley.

North Central 55, Deer Park 46: The Wolfpack (8-5, 5-1) beat the visiting Stags (3-8, 1-4). No other details were available.

Pullman 68, Rogers 55: Gavyn Dealy scored 22 points and the visiting Greyhounds (11-3, 5-1) beat the Pirates (5-4, 2-3). Kayoni Yoeun scored 20 for Rogers. Cade Rogers added 17 for Pullman.

Girls

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 57, Shadle Park 26: Aylah Cornwall recorded 16 points and six other players scored more than five points each for the Bullpups (12-0, 2-0), who handled the visiting Highlanders (4-9, 0-2). Makenzie Fager and Jordan Northcutt led Shadle Park with nine points apiece.

Ridgeline 73, Cheney 36: Grace Sheridan scored 22 points and Madi Crowley contributed 21 for the Falcons (10-3, 2-0), who topped the visiting Blackhawks (3-10, 0-2). Natalie Richards led Cheney with 10 points.

University 53, Ferris 48: Keely Handran scored 13 points and Chloe Ahumada added 11 for the Titans (10-4, 3-1), who overcame 23 points from Ferris’ Juju Lewis to beat the Saxons (5-9, 1-2).

Lewis and Clark 66, Mt. Spokane 42: The visiting Tigers (6-8, 2-1) cruised to a win over the Wildcats (3-11, 0-3). No other details were available.

GSL 2A

West Valley 72, East Valley 27: Cassie Brooks scored 22 points to lead the Eagles (8-3, 3-2) to a win over the visiting Knights (3-10, 1-3). Brynlee Ordinario added 17 points for West Valley. Olivia Berg and Kendra Cook had seven points apiece for EV.

Deer Park 76, North Central 21: Jacey Boesel tallied 25 points, Ashlan Bryant added 23 and the visiting Stags (12-1, 5-0) beat the Wolfpack (4-10, 2-4). Arkayla Brown scored 16 points for NC.

Pullman 75, Rogers 29: Grace Kuhle scored 18 points, River Sykes added 16 and the visiting Greyhounds (8-6, 3-2) beat the Pirates (2-9, 0-5). Saige Stuart had 17 points for Rogers, hitting three 3-pointers.