Renee Good sustained 4 gunshot wounds in ICE shooting

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Renee Nicole Good, the woman fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis last week, was struck four times in the gunfire, the Fire Department said.

When first responders reached her, 36-year-old Good was unresponsive in the driver seat of her maroon Honda pilot, and her pulse was “inconsistent” and “irregular,” according to report obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune. She suffered two gunshot wounds to the right side of her chest, one on her left forearm and one “with protruding tissue on the left side of the patient’s head” the report said. Blood was also pouring out of her left ear.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures and performed CPR in an ambulance on the way to a hospital, but the resuscitation efforts were stopped at about 10:30 a.m., the Tribune reported.

Emergency calls about the shooting on Jan. 7 started pouring in around 9:38 a.m. and continued for the next hour, The New York Times reported, citing a release of 911 transcripts and incident reports.

One caller told a dispatcher, “There’s 15 ICE agents, and they shot her, like, because she wouldn’t open her car door.”

Video of the confrontation shows an officer approaching Good’s SUV, which is stopped in the middle of the road, then demanding the she open the door and grabbing the handle. At that point, the vehicle begins to move forward and a different ICE officer pulls his weapon and immediately fires at close range, then quickly jumps out of the way.

In the days since, tensions have flared across Minneapolis, with demonstrations unfolding nightly in protest of the federal government’s increased immigration enforcement in the area. City and state officials have called for calm, but they have also placed blame on the overwhelming number of federal agents in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department has around 600 sworn officers while an estimated 3,000 ICE agents have been sent to the state of Minnesota, most of them to the Twin Cities area.

“Let’s turn the temperature down,” Gov. Tim Walz said in an appeal to the president on Thursday. “Stop this campaign of retribution. This is not who we are.”